Which Proposed Playoff Would Benefit Georgia Tech More: 16 Teams or 24 Teams?

What would be better for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets? A 16-team playoff or a 24-team playoff? Most would probably say 24 teams because there is an increased ability to get into the playoffs, and more teams would help them out tremendously. Contrary to popular opinion, a 16-team playoff would be much better for Georgia Tech. Let's explore the reasons why.

Increased Competitiveness

It would make the competition in the ACC even more fierce and provide opportunities for the Yellow Jackets to earn a top seed. Think about it. ACC would have more qualifiers in a 16-team bid than the current playoff structure of 12. More ACC teams would look to compete, especially with the ability to have more bids in the playoffs. So you get better conference play, bigger games at the end of the regular season, and more viewership with more teams from the conference being in. Georgia Tech relishes these sorts of things and thrives in the competition they play in. You can look at some of the big games they won in the Brent Key era as an example. Think Clemson, Miami, and Florida State.

Less Injuries

A 24-team playoff would ultimately weigh on the Yellow Jackets more heavily. Their team would be banged up after the 12-game regular season, including at least five or six more games if they made it far in the postseason. People don't realize those injuries go all the way into next season and in the spring and affect reps. I think a 24-team playoff wouldn't be beneficial in that regard for the Yellow Jackets and what they want to accomplish. 16 teams would help in that regard because it is one less round to put your body on the line.

Conference Champions Still Matter

In a 24-team playoff, we would probably see the conference championship game rendered useless. It would be no point with so many bids now available in College Football. In a 16-team format, Georgia Tech could still get an automatic bid by way of winning the conference. The ACC title game would still have relevance, and the ultimate prize wouldn't change of getting to Charlotte.

Better For Fan Base

The fan base would also thrive because with a 16-team playoff, we could see more playoff games being put on campus. That is more revenue for the school: ticket sales, viewership, merchandising, etc. We saw last year how good the Yellow Jackets' home crowd could be against Pittsburgh, making for a playoff-like environment. Imagine an actual playoff game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. It would certainly be a sight to see, and with all the upgrades coming to the stadium, it makes for a better experience overall and one that will help the program as a whole.

Overall, 24 teams are just too many for college football. The best number is 16 teams for more fierce competition, better for the longevity of players, and better overall for the sport.