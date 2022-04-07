Georgia Tech Football: Top Three Running Back Targets for 2023 Recruiting Class

The 2023 recruiting class for Georgia Tech is still waiting for their first commitment, but they are in pursuit of some talented running backs to add to the class. There are plenty of running backs around the country and in the state of Georgia for the Yellow Jackets to go after and it seems like Tech has its eyes set on a few.

Let's look at who the top targets at running back might be for Georgia Tech in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

3. Dontavius Braswell- Sandersville, GA

Four-star running back Dontavious Braswell is one of the most talented running backs in the state of Georgia and one of the most underrated in the country.

Braswell holds offers from programs like Alabama, Florida State, Oregon, Tennessee, Boston College, NC State, and Nebraska, among others. A two-sport athlete, Braswell also runs track and is a fantastic athlete and that is a bit surprising at 5-11 200 LBS.

Georgia Tech was able to get the talented running back on campus on March 17th of this year for an unofficial visit and that is big. With so much competition for a back as talented as he is, it is always wise to follow the visits when it comes to recruiting. The Yellow Jackets should look to get Braswell back on campus and make a move in his recruitment.

2. Drew Pickett-Deatsville, AL

The next running back on the list is Drew Pickett, a three-star running back from Deatsville, Alabama. Pickett was on campus recently unofficially visiting the Yellow Jackets and Georgia Tech was one of the first power five schools to offer Pickett back in August and they hope they can make a way in this recruitment.

There is going to be stiff competition that head coach Geoff Collins is going to face in trying to convince Pickett to bring his talents to the flats. He holds other offers from schools like Miami, Arkansas, Michigan State, Ole Miss, and Wake Forest, among others.

Pickett is a hard runner at 5-11 180 LBS and it would not be long before he was able to make an instant impact for Georgia Tech. Look for the Yellow Jackets to be in hot pursuit of the Alabama running back.

1. Javin Simpkins-Miami, FL

The number one running back target for Georgia Tech should be Javin Simpkins from Miami. A four-star running back that is coming from the most talent-rich state in the country, it seems that many do not know how talented he is.

Georgia Tech is doing a good job in this recruitment and made the final five schools for Simpkins.

It seems that they are in a good position, but there is still work to be done. Simpkins is a good receiving back and runs with good vision, despite not being the biggest guy at 5-9 175 LBS. His size could keep him from being a good pass protector, but he will be a guy that can change the game with one carry.

Keep an eye on all three running backs' recruitment heading into the summer and into the fall. The Yellow Jackets are in need of talent and any number of these backs or a combination of the two would be huge for the program.

