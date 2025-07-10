Why Ahmari Harvey Is The Key to Georgia Tech’s Secondary Breakout in 2025
With the season just around the corner, let's talk about someone who will play a big factor in how the Georgia Tech secondary will produce this season. That player is cornerback Ahmari Harvey, who is entering his last season at the collegiate level. Harvey has built a reputation in the ACC as someone who can guard the best receiver and come downhill and make big hits. In the 2024 season, he was the third-highest rated corner on the team according to Pro Football Focus with a 70.2 grade, and a very good 80.7 grade in run defense. The junior corner had a career year and posted a career-high in tackles. Harvey had four games this season where he finished with seven or more tackles in a game.
In a press conference before spring practice, Harvey had this to say after reflecting on his past three years.
"Yeah, even just coming from my technique, I'd be looking at my old film when I first got here. I was like, "Ew, I got it so much better here." Really, I really got better at the mental part of football, realizing It's not checkers no more, like it's high school. It's real life chess, so like, understanding like where pieces can go and understanding like all the haves and have nots of the game."
A Tallahassee native, Harvey will play a pivotal role in the Yellow Jackets’ improved secondary. While much respect is due to the senior leader who transitioned from safety to cornerback, Harvey has shown remarkable growth since his redshirt season after transferring from Auburn.
Harvey embodies everything Georgia Tech's coaching staff envisions for the future of the defensive backfield physical, fluid, and sharp enough to handle a range of receivers. A vocal leader on defense, he brings an undeniable spark every time he makes a play. His infectious energy isn't just felt by teammates it's something NFL scouts will be tracking closely. The last time Tech had a cornerback drafted was in 2016, when D.J. White went in the sixth round. Harvey could be next.