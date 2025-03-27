Everything From Georgia Tech Cornerback Ahmari Harvey After Yellow Jackets 7th Practice
Georgia Tech is 16 days away from their annual White and Gold Spring game and the Yellow Jackets were back on the practice field today. After practice, cornerback Ahmari Harvey spoke to the media, and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On if he has looked back on his journey to Georgia Tech going into his final season...
"Yeah, even just coming from my technique, I'd be looking at my old film when I first got here. I was like, "Ew, I got it so much better here." Really, I really got better at the mental part of football, realizing It's not checkers no more, like it's high school. It's real life chess, so like, understanding like where pieces can go and understanding like all the haves and have nots of the game."
2. On having a new position coach again...
"I mean, well that transition, I think I kind of got used to it. I had a lot of coaching changes in my college career, but I mean, I kind of like it because you get different pieces, like game from each and different coach, and you can all apply it to your game. I love Coach Jones. He been getting us right as a corner back room, putting us on different games, stuff like-- it wasn't top before, so I would like them."
3. On new defensive coordinator Blake Gideon and how having three DB's coaches can help his development...
"That really helps, 'cause you get different types of advice from all three of them. It's all good advice. We're all coachable, so that's good."
4. On his expectations for the secondary...
"Our expectations is to play well together, to play sound football and limit the explosives and get some turnovers."
5. On being the older guy in the room...
"Yeah, I started to realize a lot of young guys do look up to me. I really like him though, especially Elgin Sessions that he come in and the work every day. He's eager to learn. He really gonna be one of the ones when he grow up."
6. On what he is trying to improve upon heading into this season...
"I really wanna get my hands on the ball more this year. I left last season with one pick. I had more the year before that. So like this year I just want to force more turnovers and I want to get better on my man and man covers.
