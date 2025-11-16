Why Amontrae Bradford Needs To See The Field More For Georgia Tech Moving Forward
Outside of Jordan Van Den Berg and Akelo Stone, it has been tough for Georgia Tech to produce consistent pressure on the quarterback. Both play in the interior of the defensive line. Stone leads the Yellow Jackets with four sacks this season and added a sack against Boston College. Van Den Berg had one of his better games, finishing with six tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Van Den Berg has 32 tackles and two sacks this season.
The Yellow Jackets only have 18 sacks this season, which is tied for 79th in the NCAA. Earlier in the season, Georgia Tech had impressive numbers earlier in the season with getting to the quarterback, but has struggled with generating pressure since.
To put it frankly, Georgia Tech has lacked production from its edge defenders and has been unable to affect the passer at a consistent level. There is one player who needs to see the field more than he does, and I think he will have a big impact on the defense, especially the defensive line. That is Amontrae Bradford.
Bradford is second on the team with second on the team with 2.5 sacks. In a game where they struggled against Boston College, Bradford only saw 10 defensive snaps but registered the fourth-highest grade on the team with a 65.4. An area he played well in was his rush defense, where Georgia Tech has struggled this season. Braford finished with a 66.4 rush defense grade.
He has a number of big games this season against Gardner Webb, posting his best game of his career with four tackles and two sacks, posting a 92.3 defensive grade and a 92.0 pass rushing grade. In that game, he played 24 snaps. He’s shown the ability to dominate games and make a difference in limited snaps. He would provide a much-needed spark on the defensive side of the ball, which is struggling to create pressure and sacks.
Coach Key called him a Greek god earlier this season when talking about his play.
"Yeah, a lot of those guys, or those young guys on the D-line, are really coming around. I mean, Amontrae looks like he was chiseled out of a Greek god. I mean, he's 6’5", He's long, 255 pounds. He can run like a deer, and every time he's able to get on the field and compete like that, he's going to get better and better and better and better,” said Key.
Bradford has the potential to be a game wrecker. He plays the game the right way and creates chaos. With so many woes and a lack of pressure, Bradford needs to be at he forefront of the Yellow Jackets front and should be playing significant minutes for this team, which is in search for answers on the defensive side of the ball. Bradford is a key player moving forward for the Yellow Jackets, and they need to start playing him more if they want to reach where they want to go.
