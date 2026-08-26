The Georgia Tech Offensive Line Has Taken A Step Forward At The Right Time

Georgia Tech has a new-look offensive line after losing Joe Fusile and Keylan Rutledge as main starters from last year. They also lost Harrison Moore and Tana Alo-Tupuola. There have been some battles on the offensive line at the guard spots and at tackle.

While there have been some questions about the unit, one thing is for sure: the group has gotten better in fall camp. Going against the defensive line every day has only given this offensive line more reps and built depth and continuity. Coach Brent Key talked about how they have matured.

“I think they’ve really established themselves from a maturity standpoint, from a play standpoint and from a confidence standpoint. They have a lot of confidence about them. The first two weeks, when you combine the installation, the multiples of what they’re seeing across from them and then the ability level of the defensive line, it was a tough first couple of weeks.

“I told Mo the other day that he got Coach of the Year for the week. Think about that one—just how they really, really, from the first scrimmage until now, how the O-line has really come together. It’s no secret I’m going to play guys in multiple positions to be able to develop the most continuity if somebody does go down. I don’t believe in playing the backup at a certain position because that guy goes down. I want the sixth-best offensive lineman to go in, then the seventh-best after that.

One of the keys the coaching staff has been doing is continuing to fine tune spots and allow the offensive linemen to compete and battle for positions whether for starter roles or backup spots. It will be vital that they continue to allow and let the guys develop.

“We’ve been working all those guys, finding the right spots for people, the right backup spots for people and finding those guys we’re going to play with. I’ve been really, really happy with the offensive line. You’re seeing those accumulated double teams, body blows and just the work with each other really starting to add up now. The production of the offense is obviously going along with it,” said Key.

I think a key piece is the cross training the offensive line as coach Key mentioned earlier. Playing guys at multiple positions will only help this unit if you have to plug and play because of an injury. One of the best offenisve lineman that came through the program in Keylan Rutledge was so good because he could play multiple positions. It allowed him to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft at center this past spring. Coach Key and offensive line coach Allen Mogridge have continued to perfect that and allow guys to be versatile.

So why have they taken a step forward: the versatility of the group and also being able to battle against the defensive line and get better through the process. That is easier said then done, and we will see that is easier said than done, and we will see what this unit looks like next Thursday against Colorado.