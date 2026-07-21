Tom Brady Has Gone Too Far in His Fake Feud With Logan Paul

Tom Brady spent more than two decades proving people wrong.

After falling to the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft, the skinny quarterback from Michigan who lacked “great physical stature and strength” earned everything that he achieved. From climbing a four-QB depth chart as a rookie to winning six Super Bowl titles in New England—and one with the Buccaneers—no player had done more than Brady to validate himself.

He retired in 2022 with nothing left to prove, which makes watching him spend his retirement chasing the spotlight all the more perplexing.

I second-guessed writing this column. After all, attention is what Brady is likely looking for with his latest stunt. But after watching him cap his headline-seeking weekend with a middle-finger-off with Logan Paul from the luxury boxes at MetLife Stadium, it’s becoming harder to ignore the pattern.

For those lucky enough to have missed it, Brady began his three-day, New York City excursion at Fanatics Fest—the self-dubbed “World’s #1 Sports Fan Festival” —where he found himself in a clearly staged altercation with Paul. He got in the YouTuber’s face and slapped him in the cheek before being separated by Knicks forward Karl-Anthony Towns.

Round 100 of this never ending beef at Fanatics Fest 😭 pic.twitter.com/w7N6WwHnCz — Fanatics (@Fanatics) July 17, 2026

A day later, he emerged from a casket for a cringeworthy WWE entrance, mimicking The Undertaker. Equipped with white contacts and all , Brady awkwardly stared down those in attendance before raising his fists in the air—a move he once reserved for winning Lombardi Trophies.

Then came the finale. While conveniently being seated next to each other at the World Cup Final, Brady and Paul continued their charade by exchanging the aforementioned middle fingers for the cameras. It was the culmination of an embarrassing 72 hours that felt less like the behavior of the greatest quarterback in NFL history, and more like a desperate bid for attention.

Tom Brady and Logan Paul beefing at the World Cup final 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Zm8pUCXVzu — TB EGO (@TomBradyEgo) July 19, 2026

Is this all a precursor to an eventual wrestling match between Brady and Paul? Apparently so; TMZ is now reporting that Brady is in ongoing conversations with WWE on a potential partnership.

But that’s not the point. The bigger question is: What is the point of all this?

Brady doesn’t need this

Brady slapped Logan Paul at Fanatics Fest this weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be fair, Brady doesn’t owe anyone anything—and frankly can do whatever he wants in his retirement. If he wants to broadcast games for Fox, that’s great. Own a minority stake in the Raiders and become a brand ambassador for companies like CardVault and NOBULL? All the power to him. He’s earned that right.

The issue isn’t what Brady’s doing, necessarily. It’s how different it all feels from what got him here.

Once upon a time, Brady was the most calculated athlete in sports. He followed his strict TB12 method, was hyper-selective with his endorsement deals and stressed a team-first mindset that was the foundation of his 20-plus-year playing career.

Now, the same guy who once only agreed to do a Visa commercial if his offensive line could be included is rolling around in the mud with billionaire Michael Rubin and spending his weekends dressed up as a pro wrestler.

Brady doesn’t need Logan Paul. He doesn’t need to manufacture viral moments or capture headlines on SI.com . The world knew who he was when he stepped off the gridiron for the final time.

The more we see this version of Brady, however, the harder it’s becoming to remember the one who built that legacy in the first place.

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