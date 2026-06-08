Why Georgia Tech Recent Recruiting Success Is Here To Stay For A Long Time

Georgia Tech is changing as a program and is beginning to establish itself as a recruiting power in the ACC. When you look at the rise of the program, the allure of a big city like Atlanta, the education Georgia Tech can offer, how the program makes you a better man on and off the field, and the appeal to play in big games, it makes it enticing for a recruit to want to come to the Flats. It wasn’t easy with the state of the program a few years ago before head coach Brent Key got there, but he has done a stellar job to turn things around and get this program back to where it should be, which is the national spotlight.



One of the key areas has been recruiting and landing not only talented players bout those who fit the program. It started a few years ago, when head coach Brent Key first took over the program. He prioritized winning in-state recruiting battles and making sure he brought kids to campus for camps, 7-on-7s, drills, game-day visits, and much more. He is now beginning to see the fruits of his labor, not only in-state but also out-of-state.

You look at the job Georgia Tech is doing, recruiting some of the top programs like St.Thomas Aquinas (FL), Buford, Rome, Parker (AL), Pell City (AL), American Heritage (FL), and much more. These programs are breeding grounds for talented players who can be contributors and get your program over the edge and into a position where they can compete and contend at a high level. That type of recruiting, along with the in-state powers, has Coach Key on track, and he is now closing in on a top 25 recruiting class for the 2027 cycle.

Key has achieved this before with an impressive 2025 class that ranked in the top 25. It was a class that Key hit on with most of the players still on the roster and several playing prominent roles this year, like Dalen Penson, Tae Harris, Kevin Roche, Christian Garrett, Jordan Allen, Fenix Felton, and Kevin Peay Jr. These aren’t just contributors we are talking about. The guys will and should be full-time starters for the Yellow Jackets.

Key is on pace to do the same thing with the 2027 class. Georgia Tech currently sits No.27 nationally, per Rivals, with the No.6 class in the ACC. Of their 15 commits, five of them are blue-chip prospects, with the highest being Jamar Thompson, who is a top 250 national recruit. Four of the five defensive linemen are blue-chip recruits. The Yellow Jackets aren’t done quite yet; they still have some players on the board they want to go after, and they should be able to bring in a top 25 class before it is said and done.

The more impressive part is that Key has never had worse than a top 40 class in recruiting. He is always able to bring in blue chips, find gems to round out the class, and instant contributors. Not easy to manage in the college football landscape now, with NIL playing a factor and money being thrown around to recruits to get them locked in. However, he has managed that well and uses culture, discipline, toughness, and grit as the main pillars of his program. It has worked out in his favor with two 7-6 seasons and, more recently, a 9-4 campaign.

Also for Coach Key he can lean on the fact that he is now beginning to get players to the NFL. Consensus All-American Keylan Rutledge was drafted No.26 overall by the Houston Texans in the first round of the NFL Draft in April. Imagine that now for the Yellow Jackets and the recruiting tool that is for Coach Key at his disposal. It does a lot when you have those meetings with parents and players and you tell them why they should come to the Georgia Tech program.

It truly has been a masterful job with the 2027 class and recruiting as a whole under Coach Key, they have changed the narrative and are now a team you have to compete with to land top recruits. In a few short years don’t be surprised if you see more five stars and even more blue chip prospects coming to the Flats.