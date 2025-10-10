Will Georgia Tech Make A Push For Four Star EDGE Dre Quinn?
Georgia Tech currently has three defensive linemen committed for the 2026 class in Amier Clarke, Alex Willis, and Freddie Wilson. Wilson is set to visit the Flats on Saturday when they host Virginia Tech. However, Georgia Tech does not have an EDGE rusher committed for the class after Chris Carbin decommitted from the Yellow Jackets and reopened his recruitment.
They received some good news on Friday from Rivals Hayes Fawcett, who announced the schools that are standing out to one of the best EDGE rushers in the country in Dre Quinn. The schools standing out are Ohio State, Miami, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas, and Georgia Tech.
According to Rivals Industry Rankings, Quinn is a four-star prospect, the No. 39 EDGE, the No. 41 player in Georgia, and the No. 360 player nationally. So far this season, Quinn has made an impact for the Buford Wolves, posting 30 tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven quarterback hurries, two sacks, and a blocked field goal. He had one of his best games in the season opener against the two-time defending state champion Milton Eagles, finishing with 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hurries. He’s a disruptive player who is capable of causing havoc whenever he is on the field.
Here is a little bit more on how productive he was before he got to Buford when he played for Greater Atlanta Christian from myself.
“Quinn had a productive season for Greater Atlanta Christian this past season and has continued to improve his craft every season. Quinn finished his junior year with 42 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He doubled his numbers from a season ago and had a really strong start to the season, finishing with 20 tackles in his first five games, including three tackles for loss. An area where he stands out is his ability to use his strength and power to get to the quarterback.”
A key thing to see for Georgia Tech is to get Quinn for a game-day visit or a potential official visit to sway him some. As it stands right now and per multiple reports, it seems that Texas is the team to beat for Quinn, who has been in his recruitment since the start. The Yellow Jackets have been a key player in his recruitment throughout, but will need to make up some ground if they want to beat out SEC and BIG 10 powerhouses. They do have the advantage of only being about a 45 minute drive away from Quinn and can go see him whenever or bring him on campus for a game day visit.
Georgia Tech can also speak on the ability to play and contribute early, especially with so many of their young players playing early in Amontrae Bradford, Christian Garrett, and Andre Fuller Jr having an impact on the team as freshmen and sophomores. Quinn could potentially come in and have that same impact with the Yellow Jackets, but they will have to prove why they could be a valuable option. Time will tell to see if Georgia Tech will be persistent and go after Quinn, but they are a school that stands out for him, which shows they have his attention. Now it is a matter of how badly they want him.