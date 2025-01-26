Will Harrison Butker and Kansas City Defeat Buffalo And Reach Their 5th Super Bowl In Six Years?
One of the most anticipated games in recent memory is going down tonight in Kansas City. The Chiefs are hosting the Buffalo Bills with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line and there is no shortage of storylines for this game. Of course, the quarterback matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen is going to take center stage, but there are also other important factors, including special teams. The Chiefs had stellar special teams play in their win vs Houston last week, including a huge kick return to open the game and three clutch field goals from former Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker. How big of a role will Butker play today for the Chiefs today as they look to clinch their fifth Super Bow Appearance in the last six seasons? If the game is as close as it is expected to be, than it could come down to a kick from Butker.
Butker has had to deal with injuries this season, but still managed to put together a good campaign. He finished the year 21-25, including a long of 53-yards. He was also 29-31 on extra points.
Butker’s 57-yard field goal in the third quarter of last year's Super Bowl was the longest in Super Bowl history (breaking the previous record of 55, set earlier in the game by San Francisco’s Jake Moody), and his 29-yard field goal with three seconds remaining sent the game to overtime knotted at 19-19.
With four field goals in last year's Super Bowl, Butker has kicked a total of nine field goals in four Super Bowl appearances (LIV, LV, LVII, and LVIII), which is the most all-time, breaking the previous record of seven, shared by Stephen Gostkowski (six Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots) and Adam Vinatieri (five Super Bowls with New England and the Indianapolis Colts). With 13 points against the 49ers, Butker has now scored a total of 37 points in his four Super Bowls, which is the most Super Bowl points ever for a kicker and the second-most overall, behind only legendary 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice (48 points).
Here are the Super Bowl records that Butker now holds:
Longest Field Goal – 57 yards (Super Bowl LVIII)
Most Field Goals in a Game (tied) – 4 (LVIII)
Most Field Goals in a Career – 9 (4 games)
Most Kicking Points in a Career – 37 (4 games)
In just his seventh NFL season, Butker also became the first Georgia Tech alum to ever win three Super Bowls, surpassing Tech alums and two-time Super Bowl champs Bill Curry (I – Green Bay Packers, V – Baltimore Colts) and Shaq Mason (LI and LIII – New England).
Butker, who played at Georgia Tech from 2013-16, is the Yellow Jackets’ all-time scoring leader with 337 career points.
