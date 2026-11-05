Week 11 is here, and Georgia Tech is trying to get back on track after its loss to Pittsburgh. Georgia Tech is a big underdog coming into this matchup vs. the Cardinals. ESPN's FPI gives the Yellow Jackets a 12.3% chance to come out with a win on Saturday.

Who will step up as leaders for the Yellow Jackets?

Georgia Tech has been missing the senior leadership they had a season ago, which was instrumental in their success in 2025. This season has been more of a work in progress with new players coming into the frame and new leadership with players. You can say it doesn’t matter, but it does. Who leads in the new era for the Yellow Jackets as we look ahead? Although it is just four games left, now is the time to see who head coach Brent Key can lean on for leadership and to help the team get through the current rut they are in. These next four games will tell us a lot.

“So, that's just one I'm sharing with you right now. It's nothing to do with X's and O's or football or portal, but this has to do with a lot, right? Um, but in the moment, the 26 seniors are all in, but well, every one of them and so many of them have been here for three and four years. they deserve that opportunity to have say in things and it worked out great for but now you see kind of the back end of it right.

“There's a lot of things small things that add up you know when you you know when one guy goes down or you have an injury and it becomes boom boom boom that becomes part of the the practice routines right there's evaluation and portals there's evaluation of coaches there's evaluation of things and that's why I like to answer your question like I did earlier

A lot of these things occurred very quickly and some of and a high percentage of them unknown last year, right? Unknown and timing that was not ideal, right? So when you're thrown into the, you know, decision- making time and its roster, its coaching staff, both sides, it's a lot of things moving at once. All right. So all of those things have something to do with it. all of them. Like I said, I'm not going to sit here and blame all of it either .I'm The accountability starts and stops with me. Thats my job,” said Key.

Is the projection right?

I would say the projection is accurate, with the struggles the Yellow Jackets have had this season. They usually play better at home, but they will be facing one of the best rushing attacks in the ACC. With how much Georgia Tech has struggled to fit gaps, tackle, and bring runners down to the ground, this will be a game they have to be better that. I am not sure if they will be able to fix that in time to win this game.