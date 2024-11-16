Georgia Tech Football: Three Biggest Storylines For Matchup With NC State
After toppling Miami last weekend, Georgia Tech gets this Saturday off, but they are going to be back on the field in five days. For the final home game of the year, the Yellow Jackets are going to face NC State on Thursday night and it is a chance for Georgia Tech to finish 5-3 in the ACC for the second straight year and improve on their regular season win total from a year ago.
NC State is going to be 5-5 heading into this game and are coming off of a loss to Duke last Saturday. After being picked near the top of the ACC in the preseason poll, the Wolfpack have been disappointing this season and dealing with injuries. This is going to be the first matchup between the two programs since 2020, a game that NC State won 23-13 in Raleigh, NC. This is the first matchup in Atlanta since 2019.
So what are the big storylines heading into this game?
1. Can Georgia Tech avoid the let down spot?
The win against Miami last weekend got Georgia Tech bowl eligible for the second straight season and was arguably the signature win of the Brent Key era. Now, Georgia Tech has to avoid complacency, something that has not been easy over the past few seasons following a big win. They can't be looking ahead to the game vs rival Georgia on Black Friday. When speaking with the media this week, Key made it clear how much he respects NC State as a program:
"Yeah, they're a good football team, you know, they've had some, some ups and downs in the season. Dave Doeren is a tremendous football coach. He is someone that I very much respect this league, I respect in the world of college football. He's been good to me as far as becoming a new coach in the league and just kind of, whether it be at different events or different things, show me the ways a little bit. He's just been really good to me in that way. But there's such a mutual respect and respect for how he's built his football program over the last, you know, what is it, 10 years or what not? So many can say, you know, eight win seasons, you know, the development of the players in this program, you know, he truly believes in being a developmental program and in building bringing guys in from the high school ranks and in developing those guys, you know, they play physical and tough at the line of scrimmage, you know, they're gonna be, you know, It's a different defensive front than we've seen as of late. And the quarterback's playing good football, so very similar in a lot of ways, program -wise, identity of a program. So it's gonna be a big challenge for us."
2. Can Georgia Tech's defense continue to play well?
This is one of the most improved units in the country and a big reason why they were able to upset the Hurricanes last weekend. The best two games of the year for this unit have come in the last two weeks vs Virginia Tech and Miami. It was the third and fourth down defense last week that stood out, along with the rush defense. Miami is the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation, but Georgia Tech was able to hold them to just 23 points. NC State is not an offensive juggernaut by any means, but they have talent. Let's see if the Yellow Jacket's defense can continue their good stretch of play.
3. Which Georgia Tech rushing attack will show up?
It is pretty simple. When Georgia Tech is able to run the ball, they usually win. The Yellow Jackets ran for 271 yards against Miami last week and controlled the clock. The running game is much more dangerous when Haynes King is the quarterback and one big thing to watch this week is if Jamal Haynes is going to be ready to go. Haynes had a huge first drive vs Miami last week, but exited the game after that drive. If he is good to go, can the rushing game have another effective night? If so, it could lead to another victory.
