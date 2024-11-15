Georgia Tech Basketball: Where Will 2025 Five-Star Forward Bryson Tiller Commit to Tomorrow?
One of the top players in the 2025 class is going to make his decision tomorrow. Five Star forward Bryson Tiller, who plays at Overtime Elite in Atlanta, is going to pick between one of his four finalists tomorrow and whichever school lands him is getting one of the most athletic players in the class. According to the 247Sports Composite, Tiller (6'10, 240 LBS) is a five-star prospect and the No. 21 overall player in the country, the No. 5 power forward in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia is going to choose between Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, and Auburn. Tiller has taken official visits to all of these schools, but there have not been any real predictions as to where he is going to go. He is going to commit at 11:30 a.m. ET tomorrow on the 247Sports Youtube Channel.
This would argiably be the top recruiting win for Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire. Stoudamire has recruited pretty well during his time in Atlanta, but getting a player like Tiller could be a game-changer. Stoudamire is in the process of building out his roster for the future and Tiller would be an important piece. He is going to have to beat out some of the top schools in the country though. Kansas and Auburn recruit as well as anyone in the country and Georgia Tech being able to win a recruiting battle against them would be a huge victory for the Yellow Jackets.
The 2025 class for Georgia Tech currently consists four star guard Akai Fleming (No. 56 player in the country according to 247Sports), three-star forward Brandon Stores Jr (No. 190 player), three star center Cole Kirouac, and point guard Eric Chatfield. The class currently ranks No. 25 in the country. If Tiller were to commit to Georgia Tech, the class would shoot all the way up to No. 7 in the country and would only trail Duke, Notre Dame, and SMU in the ACC.
Here is the scouting report on Tiller, courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein:
"Tiller is long and powerful with a developing inside-out skill set. Recently measured at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, 9-foot-3 standing reach, and 11-inch hands, his physical measurements are off the charts. His frame is just as impressive, sculpted and powerful.
While Tiller’s frame and physical tools have been imposing since he was an underclassman, he hasn’t always been quite as dominant as expected inside the paint or at the rim. He doesn’t always explode through contact or play with the type of sheer force most expect at the rim. Conversely though, he’s shown real growth in the progression of his skill-set. He’s very comfortable in the mid-post, often choosing to face-up, and consistently able to score over top of contesting defenders in that mid-range area. He has shooting touch that is starting to extend out to the arc with more consistency, is a big screener, and a tough match-up in two-man games because of the increasing versatility to roll or pop. He has a good left hand and can also put the ball on the floor comfortably for a couple of bounces, but can get turnover prone (3.4/game in the 2023 UAA) when trying to be too much of a playmaker.
One of his best assets is his ability to rebound the ball, and it’s been a consistent staple at virtually every stop. He averaged 8.1 boards in the 2023 UAA and 9.4 during the OTE regular season last year. He lacks the quick vertical pop to be a prototypical shot blocker, but his length and strong frame make him an interior deterrent who is capable of providing some secondary rim protection (1.2 blocks per game in the 2023 UAA and 1.6 in the OTE regular season). Overall, he’s a fundamentally sound and generally reliable team defender, with adequate lateral mobility for his size."
