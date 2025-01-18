Georgia Tech vs Florida State: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Tonight's Game
Georgia Tech has lost their last three games coming into their road trip vs Florida State, but the Yellow Jackets are hoping to put two complete halves together today vs the Seminoles. Damon Stoudamire's team will look to avoid the slow starts and offensive slumps that his team has shown in most contests this year. Injuries, slow starts, and poor offensive performances have doomed Georgia Tech this season, but they have a chance to show improvement today vs a Florida State team that is coming off of a win vs Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Tech players have missed a total of 43 games this season because of injury, illness or other absence. Kowacie Reeves, Jr., has missed the last 12 games with a foot injury, Luke O’Brien missed the last 7 games, with a toe injury, leading scorer Lance Terry missed the Clemson game (hand injury), and freshman Doryan Onwuchekwa (personal reasons) has missed the last 8 games. Those players had combined to start 32 games before their current absences. Reeves, Jr., has not played in an ACC game this season, while O’Brien and Onwuchekwa have played in only one each.
The Seminoles have won three of their last four games, including wins over Syracuse and Miami, and are 7-2 at home this season.
Georgia Tech has won five of the last seven games in the series. The teams split their regular-season series in 2023-24, each team winning on its home court. The Seminoles have won 17 of the last 24 meetings in the series and hold a 46-34 advantage all-time. Since FSU joined the ACC, Tech is 24-32 against the Seminoles. Florida State won the first six in a row, Tech followed by winning five straight, and is 19-26 against the Seminoles since then. In its four road games this season, Tech has averaged 63 points per game, connecting in 38.4% of its shots from the floor, 28.9% from three-point range and 59.7 percent from the foul line.
Pregame
Georgia Tech is going to have Lance Terry today for the game, but will be without Jaeden Mustaf, Kowacie Reeves, and Luke O'Brien.