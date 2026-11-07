Georgia Tech vs Louisville: Game Preview and Final Score Prediction

Game day is here, and the Yellow Jackets return to the Flats. The Yellow Jackets are looking to end a three-game slide and get back on track against a surging Louisville team. We take a look at both of the matchups and what needs to happen for the Yellow Jackets to end the current rut they are in.

Georgia Tech Offense vs Louisville Defense

Offensively, the Yellow Jackets have struggled over the past few weeks to get it going especially in the first half. They did play the top rush defense they have faced all season in Pittsburgh who ranked in the top 10 nationally. Against the Cardinals, there is more room for opportunity. The Cardinals have the No.79 rush defense giving up 142.3 rushing yards per game, and the No.131 pass defense giving up 269 passing yards per game.

There will be areas for the Yellow Jackets to attack and take advantage of. However, Georgia Tech must have competent play at quarterback, whether they go with Alberto Mendoza or Grady Adamson. Also, they have to do a better job of blocking and at a higher level. They missed a lot of blocks a week ago, and the running backs had nowhere to go. Against a porous run defense, they have to be able to open lanes and let their running backs cook the defense. While the Yellow Jackets offense has struggled the last few weeks, this could be a great opportunity for them to get back on track.

Georgia Tech Defense vs Louisville Offense

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This is the best offense the Yellow Jackets have faced all season. Louisville is top 30 in rushing yards per game, passing yards per game, total yards per game, and points per game. The Yellow Jackets' defense has their work cut out for them trying to stop this machine. Louisville QB Lincoln Kienholz leads the team with 11 rushing touchdowns. He has also been solid through the air, throwing for 2,402 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is tough to stop when he gets going.

The Yellow Jackets will have to also slow down a dynamic duo in Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown. Together, they have combined for 1,174 yards and 12 touchdowns. They are a tough duo to slow down. You add Kienholz in there and good luck trying to stop this trio. The Yellow Jackets have struggled all year defending the run and have the No.134 run defense, giving up 219.3 rushing yards per game. They got shredded a few weeks ago against Boston College, trying to stop the run, and gashed for 399 rushing yards and five touchdowns. This rushing attack is much better than what they will face on Saturday. They’ve also struggled with dual-threat quarterbacks. If they are going to have any chance, they must slow that down.

“Dual-threat quarterbacks are a major challenge. That's what makes college football so entertaining. It's what gives. Any team, an opportunity to win on any given Saturday in college football, that guy is a big reason. And when you've got plus-one runs, whether it's a pull it down and scramble on a pass, whether it's a read-type play or it's a designed quarterback run, I mean, really, it's a totally different type of responsibility-driven defense that you have to have and be disciplined. You've got to be disciplined. You can't just go and try to make plays. Everybody's got to do their job. They've got to focus in and win their one-on-one. But do it within the scheme of what we're trying to get done on defense,” said Key.

Summary and Prediction

Georgia Tech has struggled all season on both sides of the ball and has been a very inconsistent football team. They have their work cut out for them against a hot Louisville team riding a three-game winning streak. With all the struggles, I think it will continue on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets lose in a blowout at home.

Final Score: Louisville 41, Georgia Tech 10