Georgia Tech vs SMU: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Today's Game
Georgia Tech had their three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday on the road against Syracuse, but they are hoping to bounce back today against SMU. This is the first meeting between the Yellow Jackets and the Mustangs as conference foes and SMU is off to a solid start in their new conference.
SMU (11-4, 2-2 ACC) has lost their last two games decisively to Duke (89-62) and at North Carolina (82-67), which followed a six-game winning streak. Among those six wins were conference triumphs over Virginia at home (63-51) and Boston College (103-77) on the road. A win over SMU would give Georgia Tech its first Quad 1 win of the 2024-25 season. The Yellow Jackets are 0-4 vs. Quad 1 teams this season with losses to Duke (2), Georgia (29), North Carolina (39), and Oklahoma (44). Tech was 4-7 vs. Quad 1 teams in 2023-24. Tech’s two ACC road losses have come by a total of 10 points. The Jackets lost 68-65 at North Carolina on Dec. 7 and 62-55 at Syracuse Tuesday. In Tech’s other true road game, a 76-61 loss at Oklahoma, the Jackets led by four at halftime and were within five points with less than five minutes remaining.
Of the three new members of the ACC, Tech has faced SMU the most, winning eight of the 14 all-time meetings in a series that dates back to the 1959-60 season. All of the previous 14 meetings took place during the month of December. The teams last met on Dec. 21, 1986 halfway around the world in the Suntory Ball Tournament in Tokyo, Japan, with Tech capturing a 63-54 victory.
Will Georgia Tech be able to pull off the upset today? Be sure to stay locked in right here and refresh the page for the latest updates, highlights, stats, and more from today's game.
Pregame
Yellow Jackets starting lineup today:
G- Nait George
G- Lance Terry
G- Jaeden Mustaf
F- Baye Ndongo
C- Ryan Mutombo
1st Half
16:29 1H- SMU leads Georgia Tech 11-2. Mustangs are 3-4 from three so far