Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: Three Syracuse Defenders To Watch For in Tomorrow's Matchup
This Saturday marks the fifth chapter in the Georgia Tech vs Syracuse saga as the Yellow Jackets travel to upstate New York to take on the Orange. Both enter into the respective matchup undefeated; however, only one team will emerge from Saturday's noon matchup unblemished.
In the week one matchup vs the Ohio Bobcats, Syracuse's defense surrendered 436 total offensive yards, 181 passing, and 255 yards rushing along with two rushing touchdowns. Similar to the Yellow Jackets' defense, the Orange played lights out in the red zone forcing Ohio to settle for field goals
Let's take a look at some of the key defensive Syracuse players to keep your eyes on.
Defensive players To Know For Syracuse
DL Fadil Diggs
Fadil Diggs is the name we must start with when analyzing the best defenders for Syracuse. Diggs was a transfer who decided to follow former Texas A&M defensive coordinator, Elijah Robinson to the ACC. Last season was very productive for Diggs, tallying 11 tackles for loss, which was the second-best for Aggies defensive unit last season. This season Diggs will be joining a group that went through a plethora of changes this off-season, and Diggs is projected to be one of the best d-linemen the Orange have to offer. The 6-foot-5 DL opened the season with a two-sack performance against the Bobcats.
SS Justin Barron
The secondary is the best unit for Syracuse and it houses one of the best safeties in college football and the captain of the Orange defense, Justin Barron. Barron is one of the highest-rated safeties who relishes the moment to make a big hit near the line of scrimmage, but he's so much more than his thumping hits. The senior safety plays with great instincts. His versatility in my opinion makes him elite. Last season, Barron accumulated 89 total tackles, 3 forced fumbles and 1 interception; his style of play really reminds me a lot of Atlanta Falcon pro-bowl safety, Jessie Bates.
CB Jayden Bellamy
We just talked about the secondary being the strongest group of the Orange's defense and we talked about one of their premier safeties, now let's talk about a sophomore cover corner. Jayden Bellamy is a New Jersey native who will have the second biggest responsibility come Saturday, and that'll be taking away Georgia Tech wide receiver Malik Rutherford. Last Saturday, Rutherford produced the best game of his collegiate career, surpassing the 100-yard mark on 7 receptions for a touchdown. Bellamy a 5-foot-11 corner transferred to Syracuse in 2023 and won the starting job. The second-year corner finished the season with 23 solo tackles, two fumble recoveries, a pick-six, and two fumble recoveries. Last season against Georgia Tech as a freshman, Jayden recorded a lone tackle, so look for him to try and make a bigger impact his second time around.