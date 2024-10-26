Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech: Game Preview, Matchup Breakdown, and Final Score Prediction
Gameday is here for Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.
The Hokies and the Yellow Jackets are going to kickoff at Noon today and while this game is flying under the radar, it is a big matchup for both teams. For Georgia Tech, they are looking to clinch bowl eligibility for the second straight season, while Virginia Tech is hoping to keep their ACC title game hopes alive and win their third straight game.
These two teams did not play last season, but they are plenty familiar with each other from their days in the ACC Coastal division. These two teams played every year between 2004 and 2019 (did not play in the 2020 COVID season) and the Hokies currently lead the all-time series 11-8. An interesting stat in this series is that Georgia Tech has won the last four matchups in Blacksburg (2022, 2018, 2016, and 2014) and the Hokies have not beaten Georgia Tech at home since 2012.
In their last meeting, it was the first season for Hokies head coach Brent Pry and Brent Key was still just the interim head coach. It was a close back and forth game, but true freshman quarterback Zach Pyron won his first ever start and beat Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium 28-27.
Virginia Tech (4-3, 1-1 ACC) was a team that came into the year with a lot of hype, but they have not lived up to them so far. However, they only have one ACC loss and are still alive for a spot in the conference title game. They gave Miami all they could handle and then went across the country and handled Stanford 31-7. Last Thursday, they defeated Boston College 42-21. This is a team that has plenty of talent and Lane Stadium is of course a tough place to play.
So let's preview today's game.
Georgia Tech's Offense vs Virginia Tech's Defense
While he has not been ruled out officially yet, it feels like it would be surprising if Zach Pyron was not the starting quarterback for the Yellow Jackets.
Update (7:53 A.M ET): According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Haynes King is out for today's game.
Coming into this game, Georgia Tech is 62nd in the country on 3rd down offense, 55th in passing offense, 16th in redzone offense, 3rd in sacks allowed 54th in scoring offense, 27th in tackles for loss allowed, and 39th in total offense.
Virginia Tech comes into this game ranked 98th in the country in third-down defense, 69th in interceptions, 28th in passing yards allowed, 5th in red zone defense, 98th in rushing defense, 55th in scoring defense, 70th in passing efficiency allowed, 4th in sacks, and 65th in total defense. There are some real strengths to this Virginia Tech defense, but they also have some weaknesses.
Zach Pyron played ok last week against Notre Dame's defense and while Virginia Tech has talent on that side of the ball, they are not as as good as the Fighting Irish. Still, Pyron is going to have to play better than he did last week, especially if Georgia Tech can't run the ball. He finished last week with 269 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Pyron does not represent the kind of running threat that King does, but he can make things happen with his legs.
Georgia Tech has to be able to run the ball better in this game. In every game that they have lost this season, they have been unable to run the ball. They fell behind last week and had to abandon the run, but they have to prevent that this week. Jamal Haynes was playing great coming into the Notre Dame game, but he struggled to get anything going last week, as did Chad Alexander. Virginia Tech's weakness on defense is the run defense and Georgia Tech has to have a good game on the ground to win.
Another pivotal matchup is going to be Georgia Tech's offensive vs the Virginia Tech pass rush. Hokies defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland is the nation's leader in sacks with 11 sacks and Georgia Tech has only given up three sacks all season. Powell-Ryland has the talent to wreck this game for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have to stay out of third and long, which goes back to running the football.
The Hokies also have a tremendous cornerback duo. Dorian Strong and Mansoor Delane are going to be challenging the receiver duo of Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton Jr. Singleton received 13 targets in last weeks loss to Notre Dame.
The keys for the Georgia Tech offense will be running the football and protecting Pyron. If they don't do either of those things, it will likely be a long day for Brent Key's team.
Georgia Tech's Defense vs Virginia Tech's Offense
Georgia Tech's defense played really hard last week, but they did not get much help from their offense. There are similiarities to how Notre Dame and Virginia Tech's offenses operate. They both have a strong rushing attack and their quarterbacks can beat you with their arms and legs. Georgia Tech's strength is in rush defense and they are going to have their hands full today vs Bhayshul Tuten.
Coming into this game, Georgia Tech's defense ranks 27th in the country in third down defense, 120th in interceptions, 78th in passing yards allowed, 82nd in red zone defense, 26th in rush defense, 49th in scoring defense, and 99th in passing efficiency allowed.
Virginia Tech is 46th in the country in third down offense, 106th in passing offense, 69th in red zone offense, 67th in sacks allowed, 39th in scoring offense, and 92nd in tackles for loss allowed. This offense has talent, but they don't always play up to their potential. At the start of the year, Virginia Tech was starting slow in games, but they have gotten off to better starts against Stanford and Boston College.
The guy that makes their offense go is Bhayshul Tuten. Tuten is coming off a game in which he set the Hokies single game rushing record, finishing with 266 yards in that game and he is one of the top running backs in the country. He has been held to under 100 yards this year only twice, against Vanderbilt and Stanford. He has 871 yards rushing this year and 12 touchdowns.
Kyron Drones could be the most important player in this game. He is a very dynamic runner, but an inconsistent passer. For the year, Drones has only two games this year where he has gone over 200 yards passing and he has three games where he is completing less than 60% of his passes. However, much like Georgia Tech faced with Riley Leonard, Drones can get in a rhythm and run the offense well. Georgia Tech's defense has to be disciplined when facing Drones.
The Hokies have a talented group of receivers and Georgia Tech's weakness is in the secondary, where they have given up big passing games to opposing quarterbacks. Ali Jennings, Da'Quan Felton, Stephen Gosnell, Jaylin Lane, and Benji Gosnell can all make plays and can be tough matchups.
Virginia Tech's offensive line is solid, but they have given up pressures and have allowed Drones to be sacked 11 times this season. Georgia Tech has not been strong with their pass rush this season, but they could have opportunities against the Hokies.
Injuries could be a big factor for the Yellow Jackets defense as well. If linebacker Kyle Efford can't go, that is a big blow to Georgia Tech's run defense. The linebackers will be tested in a big way and tackling was an issue for the Yellow Jackets defense all-around last week. The defensive line for Georgia Tech has been a strength in terms of run defense this year and guys like Zeek Biggers, Jordan van den Berg, Romello Height, Thomas Gore, and the rest of the Georgia Tech defensive line will have to win their matchup against the Hokies offensive line.
One thing that Georgia Tech has to limit is the special teams mistakes. Brent Key has talked about it all week, but they have to show it on the field. The field goal kicking has been a disaster, amongst other things. In every loss this year, Georgia Tech has had poor special teams. Can they fix that this week against a program known for making big plays in that part of the game?
How to Watch
TV: ACC Network
• Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
• Analyst: Mark Herzlich
• Sideline Reporter: Coley Harvey
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 85
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is a 10.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets and the total is at 52.5.
Prediction
Coming into the week, I was going to pick Virginia Tech to win. However, despite the possible injured players being out, I think the Yellow Jackets have a path to win. Virginia Tech is starting to play well, but they have not shown the consistency yet this season and they have disappointed this year as big favorites. They lost outright to Vanderbilt and struggled at different points against Marshall and Old Dominion. Georgia Tech's strength is running the football and Virginia Tech's weakness is rush defense. I think Georgia Tech can limit Virginia Tech's running game and force Drones to make mistakes and pull the upset. Jamal Haynes has a huge day running the ball and Pyron runs the offense efficiently to win a close game.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 28, Virginia Tech 27