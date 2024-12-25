How Did Georgia Tech Basketball Targets Perform at the City of Palms Classic?
DME- PG Mikel Brown
Arguably the second-best point guard at the prestigious tournament, behind, Darius Acuff, Brown had his full gambit of abilities on display. Brown tallied 28 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists against Dream City Christian, earning him Player of the Game honors in the third-place game. Standing at 6-foot-3, Brown is ranked as the third-best point guard and 11th-best player overall in the 2025 class, according to ESPN. The right-handed guard is incredibly tough to defend, with twitchy movements that make him difficult to stay in front of; aside from that he's also proficient in working with his back to the basket. Combined with his ability to shoot from range and his knack for stopping on a dime to knock down smooth mid-range jumpers, Brown ensures a long night for defenders. When attacking the rim downhill, he has the ability to finish with either hand; however Brown has taken his interior game to the next level adding a smooth floater from 8 to 10 feet out keeping the roaming four or five's at bay. Brown was offered by Georgia Coach Stoudamire and the staff on the twelfth of December of 2023.
Grayson- SF Caleb Holt
Caleb Holt, a name that has been generating buzz for some time, put on a solid display at the six-day event. The third-best player in the 2026 class across all major recruiting platforms led the Grayson Rams to a fifth-place finish in the tournament alongside top-50 recruit Jacob Wilkins. Holt earned Player of the Game recognition, scoring 16 points, grabbing 8 rebounds, and dishing out 3 assists. Against the No. 13-ranked Millennium team, according to MaxPreps, Holt had one of his best performances, tallying a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Running the offense and scoring at an elite level is no easy task, but Holt has filled that role admirably in his first year at Grayson High School (GA). Additionally, he has been superb defensively, allowing the Rams to excel in transition, which is the bread and butter of this team that likes to break down and stretch defenses. Georgia Tech offered the top-ranked prospect in July, and Holt visited the campus, along with recent signee Akai Fleming, during the fall of 2023.
Mountverde- CG Kayden Allen
Kayden Allen, a Georgia native who previously attended Grayson High School, is now enrolled at Montverde Academy in Florida. Like Caleb Holt, Allen has been making waves at the grassroots level since his breakout performance at the 2023 Peach Jam, where he was recognized as the leading E15 scorer, averaging 24.3 points per game on 48 percent shooting. Now at the prestigious Montverde program, Allen continues to be a dynamic guard. Although his scoring prowess wasn't fully on display at the City of Palms Classic, he excelled in getting his teammates involved. In a prime-time matchup against Oak Ridge, Allen recorded 6 assists and had the fourth-highest efficiency rating of the game with 4. The junior guard received an offer from the Yellow Jackets on August 1, 2023.
Westminister Academy- SF Alex Constanza
Two words have to come to mind when you think or see about Alex Constanza playing the game of basketball, smooth relentlessness. Constanza, the smooth right handed double-double machine made a significant impact in Fort Myers, having his name being mentioned on top performers of the day on multiple occasions. Constanza's most publicized performance occurred last Thursday against La Lumiere when he tallied a double-double, 23 points and 13 rebounds. The Fort Lauderdale, FL native has a slender frame with room for growth, yet he does an exceptional job of using his body to shield off defenders to either get to his hot spots or shield off on-ball defenders from disrupting his dribbles. According to ESPN, Constanza is rated the third-best player in Florida, the seventh-best small forward, and the 21st-best player in the 2026 class. Georgia Tech has not offered the elite frontcourt player; however multiple reports have been made that they are in contact with him.
