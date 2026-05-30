How to Watch: Georgia Tech Baseball vs Oklahoma In Atlanta Regional Matchup

The matchup might have been delayed by some weather yesterday, but we now know who Georgia Tech is going to play in today's winners bracket game.

It is going to be an ACC/SEC showdown in Atlanta as the Yellow Jackets are going to face the Oklahoma Sooners tonight. The Oklahoma/Citadel game got pushed from last night to this morning, but the Sooners were able to take care of the Bulldogs and advance to face Georgia Tech tonight.

Game Information

Current Record: Georgia Tech (49-9, 26-5 ACC) vs Oklahoma (33-21, 14-16 SEC)

Where: Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)

Date and Times: Saturday, May 30th at 6:00 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Game Preview

Georgia Tech is going to have a clear rest advantage against the Sooners tonight and they also have the benefit of not having used any of their top arms in the bullpen so far in this regional.

The Yellow Jackets decimated UIC yesterday and showed why they should have been the No. 1 overall seed in this year's tournament. After falling behind 2-0, Georgia Tech's offense crushed seven home runs and scored 22 runs on 22 hits. Carson Ballard pitched a very good game despite the one hiccup in the second inning and the Yellow Jackets cruised to a 1-0 start in regional play.

This is where things have been tricky for Georgia Tech in the past. The Yellow Jackets have not started 2-0 in a regional since 2010 and even then, they were still not able to make it to the super regional. If they can get a win, they will be just one win away from advancing for the first time since 2006.

I think the biggest advantage that the Yellow Jackets are going to have in this game besides the offense is the fact that they have not thrown their best pitchers out there. While Ballard is a good starter, Tate McKee is this team's ace and while it has not been officially announced yet, I would expect that he is going to be the starter against Oklahoma tonight.

The bullpen is going to be well rested too. Mason Patel, Caden Gaudette, Dylan Loy, Justin Shadek, Brett Barfield, and Dimitri Angelakos did not have to go yesterday against UIC. I think the Yellow Jackets have the best bullpen in this regional and they are going to get to use it today.

Georgia Tech has a huge opportunity tonight to get a win and advance to the regional final.