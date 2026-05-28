MLB Standings Reveal One Team's Remarkably Quick Turnaround, Plus a New Division Leader

The Phillies decided to part ways with manager Rob Thomson after the club got off to a disappointing 9-19 start. It was a drastic move considering all the success the ousted skipper had enjoyed.

Whatever realistic expectations the front office had for the new Don Mattingly era have already been met and exceeded as Philadelphia has ripped off a 20-8 record since the change to save their season. Just like that all the handwringing is over. It's not even June and the Phillies have climbed to two games over .500, reduced the Braves' divisional lead to eight games and moved just one game out of the final wild card spot.

Wednesday night's 3-0 victory over the Padres in San Diego featured Cristopher Sanchez breaking a 115-year-old franchise record as he ran his scoreless innings streak to 44 2/3. He is two incredible starts away from breaking Orel Hersheiser's record of 59 straight. Kyle Schwarber has six more home runs (21) than anyone else in the NL and a handful of proven entities who struggled out of the gate have regained their mooring. The offensive stats don't look particularly impressive but the bottom line does.

Elsewhere the Brewers have suddenly opened up a relatively comfortable lead over everyone else in the NL Central, the Mariners have piggybacked their way to catching the Athletics for the top spot in the AL West and the Yankees are creeping closer to the Rays. The Padres have gone from battling for first place in the NL West to 4 1/2 games out and fighting to stave off the hard-charging Diamondbacks, who appear to be serious about competing for their own playoff spot.

Latest MLB scores

Blue Jays 2, Marlins 1

Diamondbacks 3, Giants 2

Tigers 4, Angels 0

White Sox 15, Twins 2

Guardians 3, Nationals 2

Phillies 3, Padres 0

Cubs 10, Pirates 4

Yankees 7, Royals 0

Brewers 2, Cardinals 1

Orioles 11, Rays 2

Red Sox 8, Braves 0

Astros 4, Rangers 3

Mariners 9, Athletics 1

Mets 4, Reds 2

Dodgers 4, Rockies 1

Current MLB standings

American League East

Team Record Games Behind Rays 34-19 -- Yankees 34-22 1.5 Blue Jays 27-29 8.5 Orioles 26-30 9.5 Red Sox 23-31 11.5

American League Central

Team Record Games Behind Guardians 33-25 -- White Sox 28-27 3.5 Twins 27-29 5.0 Tigers 22-34 10.0 Royals 22-34 10.0

American League West

Team Record Games Behind Mariners 28-29 -- Athletics 27-29 0.5 Rangers 25-30 2.0 Astros 25-32 3.0 Angels 21-35 6.5

National League East

Team Record Games Behind Braves 37-19 -- Phillies 29-27 8.0 Nationals 29-28 8.5 Marlins 26-31 11.5 Mets 23-33 14.0

National League Central

Team Record Games Behind Brewers 33-20 -- Cardinals 29-25 4.5 Cubs 30-26 4.5 Reds 29-26 5.0 Pirates 29-27 5.5

National League West

Team Record Games Behind Dodgers 36-20 -- Diamondbacks 31-24 4.5 Padres 31-24 4.5 Giants 22-34 14.0 Rockies 20-37 16.5

Today's MLB schedule

All times ET

Angels vs. Tigers, 1:10 p.m

Twins vs. White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Braves vs. Red Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles, 6:35 p.m.

Cubs vs. Pirates, 6:40 p.m.

Astros vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated