MLB Standings Reveal One Team's Remarkably Quick Turnaround, Plus a New Division Leader
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The Phillies decided to part ways with manager Rob Thomson after the club got off to a disappointing 9-19 start. It was a drastic move considering all the success the ousted skipper had enjoyed.
Whatever realistic expectations the front office had for the new Don Mattingly era have already been met and exceeded as Philadelphia has ripped off a 20-8 record since the change to save their season. Just like that all the handwringing is over. It's not even June and the Phillies have climbed to two games over .500, reduced the Braves' divisional lead to eight games and moved just one game out of the final wild card spot.
Wednesday night's 3-0 victory over the Padres in San Diego featured Cristopher Sanchez breaking a 115-year-old franchise record as he ran his scoreless innings streak to 44 2/3. He is two incredible starts away from breaking Orel Hersheiser's record of 59 straight. Kyle Schwarber has six more home runs (21) than anyone else in the NL and a handful of proven entities who struggled out of the gate have regained their mooring. The offensive stats don't look particularly impressive but the bottom line does.
Elsewhere the Brewers have suddenly opened up a relatively comfortable lead over everyone else in the NL Central, the Mariners have piggybacked their way to catching the Athletics for the top spot in the AL West and the Yankees are creeping closer to the Rays. The Padres have gone from battling for first place in the NL West to 4 1/2 games out and fighting to stave off the hard-charging Diamondbacks, who appear to be serious about competing for their own playoff spot.
Latest MLB scores
Blue Jays 2, Marlins 1
Diamondbacks 3, Giants 2
Tigers 4, Angels 0
White Sox 15, Twins 2
Guardians 3, Nationals 2
Phillies 3, Padres 0
Cubs 10, Pirates 4
Yankees 7, Royals 0
Brewers 2, Cardinals 1
Orioles 11, Rays 2
Red Sox 8, Braves 0
Astros 4, Rangers 3
Mariners 9, Athletics 1
Mets 4, Reds 2
Dodgers 4, Rockies 1
Current MLB standings
American League East
Team
Record
Games Behind
Rays
34-19
--
Yankees
34-22
1.5
Blue Jays
27-29
8.5
Orioles
26-30
9.5
Red Sox
23-31
11.5
American League Central
Team
Record
Games Behind
Guardians
33-25
--
White Sox
28-27
3.5
Twins
27-29
5.0
Tigers
22-34
10.0
Royals
22-34
10.0
American League West
Team
Record
Games Behind
Mariners
28-29
--
Athletics
27-29
0.5
Rangers
25-30
2.0
Astros
25-32
3.0
Angels
21-35
6.5
National League East
Team
Record
Games Behind
Braves
37-19
--
Phillies
29-27
8.0
Nationals
29-28
8.5
Marlins
26-31
11.5
Mets
23-33
14.0
National League Central
Team
Record
Games Behind
Brewers
33-20
--
Cardinals
29-25
4.5
Cubs
30-26
4.5
Reds
29-26
5.0
Pirates
29-27
5.5
National League West
Team
Record
Games Behind
Dodgers
36-20
--
Diamondbacks
31-24
4.5
Padres
31-24
4.5
Giants
22-34
14.0
Rockies
20-37
16.5
Today's MLB schedule
All times ET
Angels vs. Tigers, 1:10 p.m
Twins vs. White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Braves vs. Red Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Blue Jays vs. Orioles, 6:35 p.m.
Cubs vs. Pirates, 6:40 p.m.
Astros vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m.
More MLB from Sports Illustrated
Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.Follow KyleKoster