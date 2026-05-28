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MLB Standings Reveal One Team's Remarkably Quick Turnaround, Plus a New Division Leader

The Phillies have done nothing but win since Don Mattingly took over.
Kyle Koster|
The Mariners have righted the ship and sailed into first place in the AL West.
The Mariners have righted the ship and sailed into first place in the AL West. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

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Seattle Mariners

The Phillies decided to part ways with manager Rob Thomson after the club got off to a disappointing 9-19 start. It was a drastic move considering all the success the ousted skipper had enjoyed.

Whatever realistic expectations the front office had for the new Don Mattingly era have already been met and exceeded as Philadelphia has ripped off a 20-8 record since the change to save their season. Just like that all the handwringing is over. It's not even June and the Phillies have climbed to two games over .500, reduced the Braves' divisional lead to eight games and moved just one game out of the final wild card spot.

Wednesday night's 3-0 victory over the Padres in San Diego featured Cristopher Sanchez breaking a 115-year-old franchise record as he ran his scoreless innings streak to 44 2/3. He is two incredible starts away from breaking Orel Hersheiser's record of 59 straight. Kyle Schwarber has six more home runs (21) than anyone else in the NL and a handful of proven entities who struggled out of the gate have regained their mooring. The offensive stats don't look particularly impressive but the bottom line does.

Elsewhere the Brewers have suddenly opened up a relatively comfortable lead over everyone else in the NL Central, the Mariners have piggybacked their way to catching the Athletics for the top spot in the AL West and the Yankees are creeping closer to the Rays. The Padres have gone from battling for first place in the NL West to 4 1/2 games out and fighting to stave off the hard-charging Diamondbacks, who appear to be serious about competing for their own playoff spot.

Latest MLB scores

Blue Jays 2, Marlins 1

Diamondbacks 3, Giants 2

Tigers 4, Angels 0

White Sox 15, Twins 2

Guardians 3, Nationals 2

Phillies 3, Padres 0

Cubs 10, Pirates 4

Yankees 7, Royals 0

Brewers 2, Cardinals 1

Orioles 11, Rays 2

Red Sox 8, Braves 0

Astros 4, Rangers 3

Mariners 9, Athletics 1

Mets 4, Reds 2

Dodgers 4, Rockies 1

Current MLB standings

American League East

Team

Record

Games Behind

Rays

34-19

--

Yankees

34-22

1.5

Blue Jays

27-29

8.5

Orioles

26-30

9.5

Red Sox

23-31

11.5

American League Central

Team

Record

Games Behind

Guardians

33-25

--

White Sox

28-27

3.5

Twins

27-29

5.0

Tigers

22-34

10.0

Royals

22-34

10.0

American League West

Team

Record

Games Behind

Mariners

28-29

--

Athletics

27-29

0.5

Rangers

25-30

2.0

Astros

25-32

3.0

Angels

21-35

6.5

National League East

Team

Record

Games Behind

Braves

37-19

--

Phillies

29-27

8.0

Nationals

29-28

8.5

Marlins

26-31

11.5

Mets

23-33

14.0

National League Central

Team

Record

Games Behind

Brewers

33-20

--

Cardinals

29-25

4.5

Cubs

30-26

4.5

Reds

29-26

5.0

Pirates

29-27

5.5

National League West

Team

Record

Games Behind

Dodgers

36-20

--

Diamondbacks

31-24

4.5

Padres

31-24

4.5

Giants

22-34

14.0

Rockies

20-37

16.5

Today's MLB schedule

All times ET

Angels vs. Tigers, 1:10 p.m

Twins vs. White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Braves vs. Red Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles, 6:35 p.m.

Cubs vs. Pirates, 6:40 p.m.

Astros vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m.

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Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

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