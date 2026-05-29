How to Watch: Georgia Tech Baseball vs UIC In Atlanta Regional Matchup

Gameday has finally arrived and the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament begins today.

Georgia Tech is hosting a regional for the first time since 2019, and the high-powered offense for the Yellow Jackets is looking to get Georgia Tech to the super regionals for the first time since 2006 and that journey begins today against UIC, the MVC champions.

Getting off to a 1-0 start is huge in regional play due to the double elimination style tournament. If Georgia Tech were to get upset today against UIC, they would not be able to lose another game the rest of the weekend.

Game Information

Current Record: Georgia Tech (48-9, 26-5 ACC) vs UIC (27-27-1, 16-8 MVC)

Where: Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)

Date and Times: Friday, May 29th at 12:00 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ACC Network

Radio: GT Gameday App, Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy, Analyst: Wiley Ballard

Expected Pitching Matchup

Carson Ballard is going to be on the mound today for Georgia Tech while UIC has not announced who will start in this game for them.

Odds via Fanduel Sportsbook

Georgia Tech is favored by 8.5 runs today against UIC and are -3500 to win the game. The over/under today is set at 13.5.

Game Preview

On paper, this is about as big of a mismatch as you are going to find across college baseball. However, you play the games for a reason and Georgia Tech cannot afford to take this game lightly at all.

Georgia Tech is one of the national championship favorites for a reason, but as fans know, this team has not been able to make it out of a regional for 20 years. If any team is going to break that streak, I think it is going to be this team.

The key to this game is going to be getting up and getting up early. This offense is capable of putting up runs in a hurry and if they can give Ballard a cushion, the Yellow Jackets can save their best bullpen arms for Saturday's winners bracket game.

UIC is 127th in runs allowed per game and 148th in the country in ERA and they are facing an offense that is No. 1 in runs scored per game, 4th in home runs, 2nd in BB%, 1st in batting average, 1st in OBP, 1st in SLG, and 1st in wRC+.

The best way for UIC to have a chance at hanging around in this game is to make it a shootout, but I don't think that Ballard or this pitching staff is going to let that happen.

If Georgia Tech is able to get the win today, they will advance to Saturday's winner bracket game against either Oklahoma or The Citadel.

Georgia Tech has dealt with heavy expectations all season and they have delivered one of the best seasons in school history, an ACC regular season title, and an ACC Tournament title. Next up is getting out of a regional for the first time since 2006.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.