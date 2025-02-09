How To Watch No. 17 Georgia Tech vs Boston College: Tipoff Time and TV Channel For Today's ACC Showdown
Georgia Tech is on the road today to face Boston College and the Yellow Jackets are coming off of a win vs SMU, a win that they had to work very hard for.
The Mustangs led by eight with less than five minutes to play, but Georgia Tech staged a late rally to pull out the win. Four finished in double-figures, paced by Kara Dunn with a team-high 15 points. Zoesha Smith, who hit the game-winning free throws with 1.2 seconds on the clock, added 11 points and eight rebounds to the scoreboard.
Boston College has dropped four of its past five games, most recently coming off a 79-66 loss at Pittsburgh. The Eagles have picked up home conference wins over Clemson and Syracuse this season. Three players are averaging double-figures on the season, led by T’yana Todd at 13.8 points per game. Dontavia Waggoner adds 13.2 points, while Teya Sidberry contributes 11.3 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game.
Georgia Tech and Boston College are meeting for the 26th time in program history on Sunday with the Jackets leading the all-time series, 16-9. Tech took last year’s meeting in Atlanta, but the Eagles owned the two prior. Tech seeks its first win in Conte Forum since 2019 on Sunday.
Here is how you can watch the game today
No. 17 GEORGIA TECH (19-4, 7-4 ACC) at BOSTON COLLEGE (13-12, 4-8 ACC)
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 | 2 p.m. ET | Chestnut Hill, Mass. | Conte Forum
Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Eric Gallanty, Luis Sanchez)
Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
