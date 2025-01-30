How to Watch Zeek Biggers and Jordan Williams In The East-West Shrine Bowl: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Rosters
The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl is tonight and two former Yellow Jackets are participating. Former Georgia Tech defensive tackle Zeek Biggers and offensive tackle Jordan Williams are playing tonight and both players will be looking to boost their draft stock ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
Biggers, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound defensive tackle, racked up 104 tackles (including nine for loss and two sacks) in four seasons as a Yellow Jacket. He played in 47 games over his four years at Tech, including 26-straight starts over the last two seasons, and was an honorable-mention all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection as a senior in 2024. He will play for the East team in Thursday’s Shrine Bowl.
Williams, a 6-foot-6, 315-pounder, played both guard and tackle over the course of his five seasons as a Jacket. He is Georgia Tech’s all-time leader with 53 career starts and has been an integral cog in helping pave the way for Tech to rank among the top 35 nationally in rushing offense (12th in 2023, 32nd in 2024) and the top 15 in fewest sacks allowed (15th in 2023, third in 2024) each of the last two seasons. He joins Biggers on the Shrine Bowl’s East squad, which is coached by Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams.
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Play-by-Play: Mike Yam
- Analysts: Bucky Brooks, Isaiah Stanback
- Sideline Reporter: Jane Slater
Here's a breakdown of the players at the East-West Shrine Bowl, courtesy of NCAA.com
East Team FBS players
RB Jacory Croskey-Merrit | Arizona
DB Shavon Revel | East Carolina
RB Montrell Johnson | Florida
WR Dominic Lovett | Georgia
DL Nazir Stackhouse | Georgia
DB Cobee Bryant | Kansas
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson | Kentucky
WR Ja'Corey Brooks | Louisville
Edge Tyler Baron | Miami (FL)
DL Kenneth Grant | Michigan
WR Theo Wease | Missouri
LB Chris Paul | Ole Miss
WR Nick Nash | San Jose State
RB Raheim Sanders | South Carolina
QB Kyle McCord | Syracuse
Edge Antwaun Powell-Ryland | Virginia Tech
West Team FBS players
RB Phil Mafah | Clemson
QB Shedeur Sanders | Colorado
WR La'Johntay Wester | Colorado
WR Will Sheppard | Colorado
WR Jimmy Horn Jr. | Colorado
DB Shilo Sanders | Colorado
DB Cam'Ron Silmon Craig | Colorado
DB Jason Marshall | Florida
LB Jay Higgins | Iowa
DB Zy Alexander | LSU
LB Greg Penn | LSU
DL Jordan Phillips | Maryland
QB Max Brosmer | Minnesota
QB Brady Cook | Missouri
DB Jordan Clark | Notre Dame
WR Antwane Wells | Ole Miss
TE Caden Prieskorn | Ole Miss
WR Traeshon Holden | Oregon
RB Tahj Brooks | Texas Tech
WR Ricky White | UNLV
East Team FCS players
Edge Elijah Ponder | Cal Poly
DB Mike Smith | Eastern Kentucky
WR Efton Chism III | Eastern Washington
QB Cam Miller | North Dakota State
West Team FCS players
OL Marcus Wehr | Montana State
TE Carter Runyon | Towson
West Team HBCU - FCS players
LB Aaron Smith | South Carolina State
East Team DII players
OL Aiden Williams | Minnesota Duluth
West Team DII players
LS Josh Wojciechowicz | Colorado School of Mines
East Team DIII players
OL Thomas Perry | Middlebury
East-West Shrine Bowl Odds:
Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: West -1.5; Over/Under 41.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
