LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Kennesaw State Baseball Score
Top of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Yellow Jackets get a pair of singles, but leave two runners stranded and trail 3-0 heading to the top of the 2nd
Top of the 1st
Wilcox hit one batter with one out and after he stole second, an RBI double from KSU gave the Owls a 1-0 lead. He hit another batter to put two runners on with two outs and then a walk loaded the bases. A 2-RBI single from KSU gave them a 3-0 lead and then Wilcox got the final out. Owls lead 3-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
RHP Charlie Willcox (0-0) is on the mound tonight for Georgia Tech and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up:
1. CF Drew Burress
2. C Vahn Lackey
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. 1B Kent Schmidt
6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
7. RF Will Baker
8. SS Carson Kerce
9. LF Caleb Daniel
Georgia Tech is rolling right now and have won eight straight games coming into tonight. The Yellow Jackets stand at the top of the ACC standings and have a huge series against Florida State this weekend. Can they avoid the midweek upset?
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell