LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Kennesaw State Baseball Score

Top of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Yellow Jackets get a pair of singles, but leave two runners stranded and trail 3-0 heading to the top of the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Wilcox hit one batter with one out and after he stole second, an RBI double from KSU gave the Owls a 1-0 lead. He hit another batter to put two runners on with two outs and then a walk loaded the bases. A 2-RBI single from KSU gave them a 3-0 lead and then Wilcox got the final out. Owls lead 3-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

RHP Charlie Willcox (0-0) is on the mound tonight for Georgia Tech and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. C Vahn Lackey

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. 1B Kent Schmidt

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. RF Will Baker

8. SS Carson Kerce

9. LF Caleb Daniel

Georgia Tech is rolling right now and have won eight straight games coming into tonight. The Yellow Jackets stand at the top of the ACC standings and have a huge series against Florida State this weekend. Can they avoid the midweek upset?