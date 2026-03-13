LIVE Updates - No. 4 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No. 11 Clemson Baseball Game Two Score

Top of the 4th

Bottom of the 3rd

Loy pitches a scoreless 1-2-3 inning. GT leads 3-1 heading to the 4th.

Top of the 3rd

Lackey draws a two out walk, but nothing else for Georgia Tech. GT leads 3-1 heading to the bottom of the 3rd.

Bottom of the 2nd

A one out home run cut GT's lead to 3-1 and gave the Tigers their first run of the series. That was the only run of the inning for Clemson and Georgia Tech leads 3-1 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

A leadoff home run from Lackey gave GT a 1-0 lead. Zuckerman reached on an error and then Baker was walked to put two runners on and then Brosius hit a 2-RBI double to push the lead to 3-0. Kerce and Burress could not deliver more runs, but GT already has a lead heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Loy allows a pair of singles, but keeps the Tigers off the scoreboard. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd.

Top of the 1st

Yellow Jackets go down 1-2-3 in the top of the 1st. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the inning.

Pregame

LHP Dylan Loy (1-0) is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets tonight and here is how Georgia Tech is going to line up:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. LF Alex Hernandez

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. DH Kent Schmidt

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. DH Will Baker

8. LF Parker Brosius

9. SS Carson Kerce

It was a dominant game one performance last night for Georgia Tech, both behind the plate and on the mound.

The Jackets have recorded back-to-back mercy-rule shutouts for the first time in program history, after defeating West Georgia, 14-0 (7) on Tuesday.



It is the first time GT has recorded back-to-back shutouts since 2018 (8-0 vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff & 5-0 vs. UIC) and the first time Tech has had an ACC opponent be apart of back-to-back shutouts since 2012 (1-0 vs. Duke & 8-0 vs. Duke).

The Jackets lower their season ERA to 3.43, the lowest team ERA through 18 games in a decade (since 2016).

The Tech bullpen did not allow a run over 1.0 innings, already the eighth scoreless outing for them this season and the fourth in the last five games.

The GT bullpen has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 14 of 18 games this season.

Tech has scored 238 runs through its first 18 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has ever recorded after 18 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 18 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).