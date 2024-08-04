Bleav Georgia Tech: Fall Camp Scrimmage News and Notes + Yellow Jackets are Heating Back up On The Recruiting Trail
It was a big day for Georgia Tech Football on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets held their first scrimmage of fall camp as the season opener vs Florida State is now three weeks away. While there is still another week and another scrimmage to go, Brent Key was pleased with what he saw out of his defense and the offense seem also had a good day.
The other big news of the day on The Flats was on the recruiting trail.
Brent Key and his staff have just landed four-star offensive tackle Damola Ajidahun, who plays at Duluth High School in Georgia. What makes this sweeter is that Key and his staff beat out Georgia and Ole Miss to land the talented offensive lineman, making him the second four-star offensive lineman in the 2025 class along with Justin Hasenhuetl, who plays at Rabun Gap High School in Georgia.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Ajidahun is the No. 232 player in the country, the No. 25 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 34 player in the state of Georgia. This summer, he took official visits to Georgia Tech, Georgia, USF, and Ole Miss.
With a big commitment coming next week from local five star offensive tackle Josh Petty, Georgia Tech could have one of the top offensive line classes in the country. The Yellow Jackets have been impressive on the trail all spring and summer and that continued today. Could they make a massive statement by landing Petty next week?
On the latest episode of the Bleav Georgia Tech podcast, RJ and Jackson breakdown the big recruiting news, discuss the first fall camp scrimmage, and talk about the latest with Petty.
