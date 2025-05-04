Dates, Times, Schedule and Matchups Set For 2025 ACC Softball Championship
The ACC Championships are set to begin soon and Georgia Tech is going to be the No. 8 seed.
The Yellow Jackets will face No. 9 seed Cal (35-18, 11-13 ACC) in the first round of the tournament on Thursday, May 7 at approximately 11 a.m. on ACC Network. The No. 8 seed Yellow Jackets will look to make back-to-back semifinal appearances for the first time since the 2009-2010 seasons, both of which saw Tech go on to defeat Florida State in the finals.
This will be Georgia Tech’s 30th appearance in the ACC Championships, the third most in the conference behind Florida State and UNC. The Yellow Jackets have won 39 games at the tournament, the second most in conference history, behind FSU. The 2025 ACC Championship marks the seventh consecutive season Tech has made it to the ACC Tournament. In her eight seasons leading the Jackets, head coach Aileen Morales has taken Tech to the ACC Championships every season, excluding the 2020 season when the tournament was canceled.
Georgia Tech’s five ACC Tournament titles is the second most in the conference. GT and FSU are the only programs to have won at least one game at the ACC Tournament in each of the past five seasons (tournament was canceled in 2020). This will be the eighth overall meeting between Tech and Cal, but the first ever meeting during the ACC Softball Tournament. Tech has only entered ACC Championships as the No. 8 seed once before, which was the 2014 season.
2025 ACC Softball Championship Schedule (All Times Eastern)
Wednesday, May 7
Game 1: #8 Georgia Tech vs. #9 California | 11 a.m. | ACCN
Game 2: #5 Stanford vs. #12 Pitt | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN
Game 3: #7 Virginia vs. #10 Louisville | 5 p.m. | ACCN
Game 4: #6 North Carolina vs. #11 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Thursday, May 8
Game 5: #1 Florida State vs. Game 1 Winner | 11 a.m. | ACCN
Game 6: #4 Duke vs. Game 2 Winner | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN
Game 7: #2 Clemson vs. Game 3 Winner | 5 p.m. | ACCN
Game 8: #3 Virginia Tech vs. Game 4 Winner | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Friday, May 9
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 1 p.m. | ACCN
Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Saturday, May 10
Championship: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
