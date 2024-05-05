Georgia Tech Softball Will Be The No. 6 Seed At The ACC Championships
Georgia Tech Softball has had a great season and for it, they have earned the No. 6 seed in the ACC Championships.
The Yellow Jackets finished 31-22 and 12-12 in the ACC.
- The Jackets earned the No. 6 seed after a 12-win campaign in ACC play, the most conference wins since 2018.
- Tech won five ACC games via mercy rule (three vs. Pitt, at NC State and vs. Louisville). It’s the most ACC run-rule victories since setting the program record (6) back in 2010.
- The three wins over Pitt (14-5 (5), 10-1 (6), and 8-0 (5)) marked the first run-rule sweep of an ACC opponent in program history with the Jackets sweeping the series by a combined score of 32-6 over 16 innings.
- That sweep over Pitt helped cap a program-record 12-0 homestand for the Jackets spanning from February 21 to March 15. It was the longest undefeated homestand in program history.
- That homestand extended into a 15-game winning streak after the Jackets swept NC State on the road the following weekend.
- The Jackets set a program record for the greatest start to the ACC season, winning their first 7 games in conference play by sweeping Pitt and NC State before winning the series opener vs. Notre Dame.
- Tech boasts the best double-play defense in the conference, turning 25 twin killings this year.
- GT has done very well limiting opposing baserunners, only allowing 21 stolen bases against this season, seven below the program record for the fewest in a season.
- This will be Georgia Tech’s 29th appearance in the ACC Championships, the third most in the conference behind Florida State and UNC.
- The Yellow Jackets have won 37 games at the tournament, the second most in conference history, behind FSU.
- Georgia Tech’s five ACC Tournament titles is the second most in the conference.
- GT and FSU are the only programs to have won at least one game at the ACC Tournament in each of the past four seasons (tournament was canceled in 2020).
- This will be the fifth meeting between Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech in the tournament. GT leads the all-time series, 3-1, winning the last meeting, 9-1 (5) back in 2012.
This is the highest seed the Jackets have earned since 2013 and tied with 2018 for the highest seed achieved under head coach Aileen Morales. This is the latest in a string of achievements by the 2024 Yellow Jackets as they look to return to the ACC semifinals for the first time since 2012.
