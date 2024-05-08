Mallorie Black and Jin Sileo Named To This Year's All-ACC Teams
Georgia Tech is getting ready for the ACC Tournament, but two of their best players were rewarded with being named to All-ACC teams today after two great seasons. Jin Sileo was named to the second team All-ACC while Mallorie Black was named to the third team.
Sileo delivered her greatest offensive season as a Yellow Jacket this year, finishing conference play with a .383 batting average, the highest by a Jacket every day starter in ACC play since 2014. Sileo punished opponents all season with her well-rounded and cerebral approach at the plate, capable of slapping, swinging for power and bunting for hits. This season, Sileo hit a career-best five home runs while laying down 12 bunt singles and stealing 12 bases, the most steals without being caught in a single season in program history. The Dacula, Ga. product became the first Yellow Jacket in the Morales era (since 2018) to steal 10+ bases in all four years, she currently holds 58 career stolen bases headed into the ACC Championships this week in Durham, N.C. Known for her impeccable defense, Sileo finished the 2024 regular season as one of only three defenders in the conference with 50 or more assists and a fielding percentage of .975 or higher. Sileo becomes the 7th shortstop in program history to be named All-ACC and the first since Ashley Thomas in 2014.
Black earned her spot on the all-conference team by delivering one of the best all-around offensive seasons in program history. The Cumming, Ga. native started hot, hitting the Yellow Jackets first home run of the season, off Alabama, in the opening weekend. She followed that by earning her first of two ACC Player of the Week honors at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invite, where she posted a .727 batting average (eight for 11), two doubles, a home run, four RBI, two walks and a team-leading
six runs scored against LSU, Stanford, Northwestern & Minnesota. She would earn Player of the Week for a second time in the first weekend of April, going 9 for 18 with five home runs, a double, 11 RBI and seven runs scored across four games vs. Troy, at Auburn (twice) and vs. Louisiana Tech. That performance also earned her D1 Softball and NCAA Softball National Player of the Week recognition as she became the first Yellow Jacket to be named National Player of the Week since GT Hall of Famer Jen Yee in 2010. She leads the team in batting average (.373), slugging % (.832) runs (53), hits (60), RBI (60), doubles (17) and home runs (19) becoming the first Power 5 hitter to secure 50+ runs, 55+ hits, 15+ doubles, 18+ home runs and 60+ RBI in a single season since 2021. Black is currently eighth in the nation in home runs, 11th in RBI, 15th in slugging % and 10th in total bases. She becomes the 7th third basemen in program history to be named All-ACC and the first since Katie Krzus in 2019.
The Jackets begin postseason play tomorrow in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. The No. 6-seeded Yellow Jackets will take on No. 3 seed Virginia Tech at approximately 7:30 p.m. from Duke Softball Stadium in Durham, N.C. The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network.
(All stats and info provided are courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics)