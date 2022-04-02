Georgia Tech has Winning Streak Snapped vs Notre Dame wins in Extra Innings

Fresh off of a great comeback the night before, Georgia Tech Softball looked to take the second game of the series against Notre Dame on Saturday. Sophia Voyles was taking the mound for the Yellow Jackets and was opposed by Shannon Becker for Notre Dame. It was a thrilling game but did not end the way Georgia Tech had hoped this time.

It did not take long for the Yellow Jackets to get on the board. Emma Kauf hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning and gave Tech an early lead in the game.

Notre Dame did not wait very long to answer the early runs by the Yellow Jackets. Karina Haskins hit a three-run home run to give the Fighting Irish a 3-1 lead. Mallorie Black narrowed the lead with an RBI single and made it 3-2

Notre Dame would answer with three runs in the bottom of the third and it was clear that Georgia Tech was going to have to fight back just as they did on Friday night. The Yellow Jackets started to do that in the top of the fourth inning.

Grace Connelly got things going with an RBI double to cut the lead to 5-3 and then Auburn Dupree had an RBI single to make it a one-run game. Ella Edgmon had an RBI single of her own to tie the game. The RBI singles kept coming as Black and Kauf kept the hitting streak alive and all of a sudden, Georgia Tech led the game 7-5.

Bailee Zeitler would close out the inning by getting an RBI double and the Yellow Jackets left the fourth with seven runs scored in just one inning.

Georgia Tech kept pouring it on in the fifth inning and Kauf kept her fantastic day going with another RBI and the lead was up to 11-5. The Yellow Jackets' offense was dynamite for most of the day today and Kauf was the one leading the charge, though she was far from alone in doing so.

Notre Dame tried to make things interesting in the bottom of the sixth inning when they put three runs on the board to cut the game to 11-8. Things officially got crazy again when Notre Dame put together three more runs in the final inning to tie the game up.

The game would have to go to extra innings to be decided between the two teams. Georgia Tech was unable to get any runs in the top of the eighth inning and Notre Dame once again had a chance to win the game. They could not take advantage and the game would go on to the ninth inning.

Kennedy Cowden seemingly had the play of the game with a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to give the Yellow Jackets a 12-11 lead. However, Notre Dame would answer with a solo home run of their own to tie the game at 12 at the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Fighting Irish would win the game on a walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth. The two will play again tomorrow to determine who wins the series.

Having four fielding errors is what doomed the Yellow Jackets in the end. They hit better and played a better game for most of the afternoon, but too many errors were costly.

