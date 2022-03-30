Georgia Tech Softball looks to extend winning streak vs Kennesaw State

After a bit of a rough patch in the middle of the season, Georgia Tech Softball has found itself on a seven-game winning streak heading into Wednesday's matchup with Kennesaw State. The Yellow Jackets had a successful weekend, sweeping Syracuse in a close three-game series, and are on a collision course with Notre Dame this weekend, who is above them in the ACC Standings.

This is the second matchup of the two teams this season. Georgia Tech went on the road to face the Owls on March 2nd and shut them out. The Yellow Jackets jumped on Kennesaw early and won 5-0.

Not only have the Yellow Jackets been winning on the field, but they are being recognized for it too. Georgia Tech Pitcher Chandler Dennis was named the ACC Co-Pitcher of the week.

Dennis was phenomenal in the series against Syracuse and in the game vs Dartmouth. She posted an ERA of 0.88 and allowed just two runs on six hits and she struck out 17 batters this week. She now has seven wins this season and her ERA is sitting at 2.61 this season.

Georgia Tech can't afford to be caught looking ahead to the weekend series with Notre Dame and need to come out sharp on Wednesday night. The Yellow Jackets have been successful vs Kennesaw State historically, posting a 22-10 record in the all-time series.

