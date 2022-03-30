Skip to main content
Georgia Tech Softball Looks to Extend Winning Streak vs Kennesaw State

Georgia Tech Softball Looks to Extend Winning Streak vs Kennesaw State

Georgia Tech Softball has been one of the hottest teams in the country and looks to keep it going vs the Owls

Georgia Tech Athletics- Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech Softball has been one of the hottest teams in the country and looks to keep it going vs the Owls

After a bit of a rough patch in the middle of the season, Georgia Tech Softball has found itself on a seven-game winning streak heading into Wednesday's matchup with Kennesaw State. The Yellow Jackets had a successful weekend, sweeping Syracuse in a close three-game series, and are on a collision course with Notre Dame this weekend, who is above them in the ACC Standings. 

This is the second matchup of the two teams this season. Georgia Tech went on the road to face the Owls on March 2nd and shut them out. The Yellow Jackets jumped on Kennesaw early and won 5-0. 

Not only have the Yellow Jackets been winning on the field, but they are being recognized for it too. Georgia Tech Pitcher Chandler Dennis was named the ACC Co-Pitcher of the week. 

Dennis was phenomenal in the series against Syracuse and in the game vs Dartmouth. She posted an ERA of 0.88 and allowed just two runs on six hits and she struck out 17 batters this week. She now has seven wins this season and her ERA is sitting at 2.61 this season. 

Georgia Tech can't afford to be caught looking ahead to the weekend series with Notre Dame and need to come out sharp on Wednesday night. The Yellow Jackets have been successful vs Kennesaw State historically, posting a 22-10 record in the all-time series. 

Be sure to be following us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georga Tech Related Content

Georgia Tech Football hands out three new offers this week

Jim Chaney joining Georgia Tech Football Staff as an offensive analyst

Georgia Tech Football wide receivers coach Kerry Dixon heading to the NFL

Georgia Tech Baseball's offense ignites in a 17-3 win over Charleston Southern

Georgia Tech Softball
The Flats

Georgia Tech Softball looks to extend winning streak vs Kennesaw State

By Jackson Caudell2 minutes ago
Jim Chaney
Football

Longtime College Offensive Coordinator Jim Chaney joining Georgia Tech Football Staff as Offensive Analyst

By Jackson Caudell1 hour ago
Jalen Smith
Football

Georgia Tech Football hands out three new 2023 offers in the past week

By Jackson Caudell2 hours ago
Drew Compton-Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Drew Compton earns player of the game for terrific night on offense for Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell16 hours ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech offense ignites, puts 17 runs on Charleston Southern in win

By Jackson Caudell17 hours ago
Georgia Tech Baseballl
Baseball

Where is Georgia Tech ranked in the latest college baseball rankings?

By Jackson CaudellMar 29, 2022
Kerry Dixon-Georgia Tech
Football

Georgia Tech Wide Receivers Coach Kerry Dixon Hired as Baltimore Ravens Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

By Jackson CaudellMar 28, 2022
Michael Devoe- Georgia Tech Basketball
Basketball

Georgia Tech Guard Michael Devoe Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

By Jackson CaudellMar 28, 2022
Jose Alvarado
Basketball

Former Georgia Tech Basketball Star Jose Alvarado Earns Contract Extension with Pelicans

By Jackson CaudellMar 28, 2022