Georgia Tech Softball Loses to Clemson in Regular Season Finale

Georgia Tech's offense has been struggling this weekend vs Clemson's pitching, but the Yellow Jackets were hoping that they could steal a game and avoid being swept. It has been a close series this weekend, but Georgia Tech Softball has been unable to get enough production from the offense to take down the Tigers in the ACC Softball matchup. Chandler Dennis got the start for Georgia Tech today.

Georgia Tech was able to only muster one hit yesterday and through three innings against Clemson, they had zero. It was a 0-0 game until Clemson finally broke through with a couple of runs in the bottom of the third to make it 2-0 courtesy of a two-RBI double.

It took a little bit, but Georgia Tech would finally put some offense together and made the game interesting. At the top of the fifth inning, Bailee Zeitler had an RBI single to make it 2-1, and then, a sacrifice fly by Kennedy Cowden tied the game up heading to the bottom of the inning.

Both teams headed into the seventh inning with a chance to take the lead and potentially win the game. Georgia Tech could not get a hit or come up with any offense and that meant that Clemson would have a chance to win with a walk-off. Blake Neleman was going to come into pitch after pitching yesterday and striking out eight Clemson batters.

The Tigers were able to get runners on the corners, but Neleman struck out two of three batters and the game would go to extra innings.

Georgia Tech was not able to do anything in the top of the eighth, once again giving Clemson a chance to win the game. After putting some hits together, the Tigers got the walk-off hit they needed and won the game 3-2 and completed the sweep.

This was the final regular-season game for Georgia Tech and they will be back in action on May 11th, at the start of the ACC Tournament. The Yellow Jackets finish the regular season with a 36-15 record and 11-13 in the ACC.

