Georgia Tech Softball Sweeps Double-Header vs NC State

Georgia Tech Softball had a double-header on Friday against NC State at home Friday, in what is the final home ACC weekend series for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is coming off of an extra-inning win over UAB and was looking to keep their winning going. The Yellow Jackets are sitting at 28-12 and 8-10 in the ACC, while NC State has a similar record of 28-15 and 5-10 in the ACC.

Game One

There was not a lot of scoring in this game early on other than Georgia Tech getting an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning from Ella Edgmon. Chandler Dennis was the starting pitcher for Georgia Tech in the first game and was awesome through the first five innings, giving up only one hit and striking out six batters.

Georgia Tech was able to pick the scoring back up in the bottom of the fifth inning. Tricia Awald hit a two-run home run and extended the lead to 3-0. That would be the final runs scored in the game for either team and the Yellow Jackets would win the first game.

Tech was able to hold the Wolfpack to only three hits and the pitching was outstanding. It was a good game at the plate for some of Georgia Tech's best hitters including Awald, Emma Kauf, and Auburn Dupree.

Game Two:

The second game of the double-header did not start off as well for the Yellow Jackets, but they were able to recover quickly. Blake Neleman got the start for the Yellow Jackets in the second game

NC State got on the board first in the top of the first inning with a sacrifice fly that was able to score a run to give the Wolfpack the lead 1-0.

Georgia Tech would answer right back, however. Mallorie Black had a two RBI double to give the Yellow Jackets the lead back at 2-1.

Georgia Tech would keep pouring it on from there and took control of the game. SandraBeth Pritchett would score on a wild pitch to make it 3-1 and then a fielder's choice would add a run for the Yellow Jackets to make it 4-1. Kauf would have an RBI single and then Awald continued her great day with and RBI and the lead was up to 6-1.

The next inning it was more of the same for the Yellow Jackets. Awald had an 2 RBI single to get things started and make it an 8-1 lead for Tech and it was safe to say that the game was out of reach at this point.

Bailey Chapin would keep adding to the lead with an RBI of her own and made it it 9-1 and that would be the final runs scored of the night.

It was an all around-effort in game two from the offense and it shows how dangerous the Yellow Jackets can be when the bats are clicking. Kauf, Black, and Awald are all dangerous hitters and it was on full display in both games today.

The two teams will meet for the final game of the weekend, Saturday at 3:00 p.m in Raleigh.

