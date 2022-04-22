Georgia Tech Softball Vs Charlotte Weekend Series Preview

Georgia Tech Softball has been on a roll lately and looks to keep it going in a non-conference series matchup with Charlotte this weekend. Georgia Tech is currently sitting at a 33-12 overall record and an ACC record of 11-10. The Yellow Jackets are 21-6 at home as well.

Charlotte will not be an easy opponent. They post a respectable record of 26-17, although they are just 7-11 in their conference.

The 49ers are going to be going up against a Georgia Tech team that is pitching lights out right now. The Yellow Jackets were able to shut out Georgia State on Wednesday. In five straight games, Georgia Tech has not allowed more than one run and that can be attributed to the outstanding pitching.

While the pitching has been top-notch, the offense has done its part in helping carry the team as well. Tricia Awald had a fantastic series against NC State last weekend and has been great in the midweek matchups against Troy and Georgia State this week as well. Mallorie Black and Emma Kauf have put up multi-hit games

Charlotte just took two out of three games from conference rival Middle Tennessee State and will be looking to spoil Georgia Tech's last home series of the regular season.

The two teams will have a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 3:30 p.m and the second game will be thirty minutes after the conclusion of the first. Sunday's matchup will start at 1:00 p.m

