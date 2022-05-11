Georgia Tech Softball vs NC State Preview

It is officially time for postseason play for Georgia Tech Softball. The ACC Tournament gets underway on Wednesday afternoon and Georgia Tech will have a matchup with NC State on deck.

These two teams played nearly a month ago, with Georgia Tech sweeping the three-game series at home in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets are 36-15 overall on the season and 11-13 in ACC play. The Wolfpack are 33-22 overall and 7-17 in ACC play.

Georgia Tech has been playing like one of the better teams in the ACC for some time now and has outscored their opponents 288-167 this season.

The offense for the Yellow Jackets has been one of the reasons for the team's surge in the second half of the season. Emma Kauf leads the ACC in doubles and Tricia Awald leads the ACC in on-base percentage and walks. Jin Sileo has been one of the best players in the ACC, both on offense and defense.

The pitching deserves its fair share of recognition as well. Chandler Dennis and Blake Neleman have been fantastic and have been a huge part in helping Georgia Tech win. NC State scored two runs in three games earlier in the season against Georgia Tech. It was one of the best weekend series pitching performances of the year for Georgia Tech.

The winner of this game is going to go on to play the second-seeded Duke Blue Devils on Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

The first pitch is set for 3: 30 in Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon. The game can be seen on ACC Network.

