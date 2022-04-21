Georgia Tech Softball Wins Close Game vs Georgia State

After taking down Troy on Tuesday night 8-1, Georgia Tech Softball hit the road for a short trip over to Georgia State to take on the Panthers. These two teams have already matched up this season, with Georgia Tech winning in ht first game. Chandler Dennis was the starting pitcher tonight against Georgia State and she has been fantastic this season, especially of late.

Through the first few innings, the offense was hard to come by. Georgia Tech only had two hits through three innings and Dennis was able to limit the Panther's offense as well.

It was not until the fifth inning that the Yellow Jackets were able to get some runs on the board. Sarah Beth Allen had a bases-loaded walk to give the Yellow Jackets the 1-0 lead and then Kennedy Cowden did the same and got the lead to 2-0. Jin Sileo reached on a fielder's choice that allowed Grace Connelly to score and make it a 3-0 game.

Neither team was able to hit very well and it was fortunate that Georgia State gave up those bases-loaded walks in the fifth inning.

Georgia State had an opportunity to win the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, with the bases loaded and only one out. Blake Neleman found a way to pitch around it and helped secure a win for the Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech is going to be back in action Tuesday with a doubleheader against Charlotte. The first game will start at 3:00 p.m and the second game will be 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

