Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key met with the media one last time before the Yellow Jackets face Wake Forest at home for senior day. Let’s take a look at some of the most important quotes

Must play with a chip on their shoulders



Georgia Tech is coming into a big game against one of the nation’s best. They will have their work cut out, but Key says they should be playing with a chip on their shoulders.

“We better have a chip on our shoulder. We better have a chip on ours. I mean, what's happened in the past has no bearing on what happens right now this season, right? But we've got 105 guys on this team right now that better walk out there with a chip on their shoulder on Saturday,” said Key.

On defending Wake Forest

Wake Forest has an elite offense mixed with a multitude of shifts and motions. Key has taken notice and knows they must be prepared.

“O-line does a really good job of playing together. Their scheme, it's a lot of motions and different formation and adjustment things, but the tempo that goes along with it. So we'll have to be very sound in discipline, play with very good eyes. That's the whole thing with this is play with good eyes, and you can't do too much. You can't go out there and think you're going to run. 12, 15, 20 different calls, right? And have to adjust all of them out to things. So we gotta be able to play sound,” said Key.

On the young secondary the Yellow Jackets have

Georgia Tech has been dealing with a young secondary all season, and they will play one of the best offenses they have faced this season. Despite the matchup challenge, Coach Key has the most confidence in them.

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“I've got full confidence in those guys. They'll step in, be able to do their job. And he (Jaylen Mbakwe) left early in the game last week, and I thought those guys did a really nice job of playing tight coverage, being very opportunistic when they went for the ball. But also being able to secure the tackle in the process. I've got full confidence in those guys,” said Key.

On a potential Shymeik Jones return

Georgia Tech got good news on the injury front that could help out a lot. Shymeik Jones was listed as questionable and could be a guy that plays limited snaps on Saturday.

“You talk about a guy that in the two games out there, I mean, he just, he flashed and started showing what we've expected out of him. You know, he's been banged up the whole time he's been here. He's a big, long guy, which adds a different element on the defensive line, especially inside with his length that he has. We'll see where he's at on Saturday, being able to get some snaps. If he can get five to ten snaps, that'd be great to be able to take that off of somebody else. But we don't know yet. He's up and running around a little bit out there, but let's see how he feells tomorrow and the next day. It'll truly be right up until time. It'd be great to get him back out there, thought,” said Key.

On senior day at Bobby Dodd

“I mean, Corbo being one of them. You know, Rakeem came in last year and, you know, didn't really play last year and has really added something to the return game for us. You know, just come going through the list. I mean you guys talked to will yesterday Will Reed and you talk about being a Swiss Army knife, and you know to help us in a lot of times this year. Yeah, I could say something about all of them

I mean (Chris) Elko's been probably the most solid special teams player, and you know You got Will, who had, you know, Kiker who hadn't been able to go this year because of an injury; those are two of the, you know, key cogs in the special teams that we've had the last couple years. And it's hurt not having Will out there now. I mean, he is a phenomenal special teams player. Not being able to have him in, he's averaging what, I think, going into the year, eight or ten tackles, you know, at least one to two a game he was making. So that's been big.

You know, Ben Guthrie. Ben Guthrie's one that… and some of these guys, you know, they're going to graduate. And someone might want to go somewhere and play for a year, you know. I'm fine with that. I'm all behind that with these guys. You know, Ben, you know, he's got a family lineage. I've known his dad and his grandfather, one of the best players, you know, to play here. Ben does everything out there. I mean, he plays scouting quarterback, plays receiver, gets in, you know, is a returner at times, you know, scout special teams, does it all. Super well-liked, you know, super confident. You know, if we had an unfortunate situation, I mean, he's a guy you wouldn't feel, you know, would go in the game and not be able to execute and do what he has to do.

So all of them, I mean, talk about some of those, you know, the guys have just got here, you know. Corbo, Tawfiq (Thomas), Jordan Walker. One thing I say, we've all been through a lot together. We've all been through a lot, whether you've been here for one year or five. So Malachi, I mean, Malachi Carney, I don't know how many, you know, he got hurt last week, but before that, I don't know how many snaps he's missed in the last two years as far as consistency and a steady guy out there on the offensive line. So all those things, you know, really pop up. And, you know, it's always a little sentimental, you know, time when you're seniors get ready to leave. And kind of echoing what I said last, I think, Tuesday about what Aidan (Birr) said, you know, the legacy. I think if they could all take a piece of that and really, you know, work to pay it forward, I think that'd be a heck of a way to leave here,” said Key.