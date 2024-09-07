Michelle Collier Wins 200th Game at Georgia Tech as the Yellow Jackets Sweep Lipscomb

𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐬



Congratulations @collmich 🤍💛

And she ain’t done yet! #StingEm x #PointTech pic.twitter.com/9MWLB7pk2D