Michelle Collier Wins 200th Game at Georgia Tech as the Yellow Jackets Sweep Lipscomb
No. 19 Georgia Tech did not have much trouble defeating Lipscomb last night and in doing so, head coach Michelle Collier got her 200th victory.
This was head coach Michelle Collier’s 200th victory at Tech. She already holds program records for the most ACC victories (111) and NCAA Tournament victories (seven), as she now becomes just the second Tech head coach to reach the 200-win plateau. (AVCA Hall of Famer Shelton Collier – 271 wins (1991-2001)).
· Senior outside hitter Tamara Otene had a career night, finishing with 17 kills, the most she’s ever had at Tech in a three-set match, .571 hitting and 12 digs.
· It is her third double-double of the young season and the 25th of her career.
· This marks the first match in Otene’s career in which she has hit 10+ kills on .500+ hitting in a sweep.
· Tech won the second set 25-16. The Jackets have won all four 2nd sets so far in 2024 by an average score of 25-13.
· Junior libero Sofia Velez led the team with 13 digs. She has made 10+ digs in all four of her starts at Tech and in all but one of her 83 career matches played (79 matches at Trinity Valley CC (2022-23)).
· Senior outside hitter Bianca Bertolino finished with 10 kills and three aces. She has now made at least one ace in each of her first four matches on the season for the first time in her All-American career.
· Bertolino and Otene combined for 27 kills, four more than Lipscomb could muster as a team (23).
· Junior middle blocker Liv Mogridge imposed her will at the net, finishing with three blocks, including a pair of blocks in GT’s 8-0 scoring run to finish off the match.
· Senior setter Luanna Emiliano led the way with 33 assists (11.0/set), her highest average as a Yellow Jacket.