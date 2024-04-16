Anton Watson on his connection with Gonzaga coach Mark Few: 'He wants what's best for me'
Mark Few has used just about every adjective in the book to describe Anton Watson's impact with the Gonzaga Bulldogs over the last five seasons.
Of all the words used in high praise toward the fifth-year senior, "problem-solver" and the team's "most valuable player" were Few's go-to descriptors throughout Watson's final season with the Zags. From big nights offensively to his versatility as a defender, Watson's fingerprints were all over the game in more ways than one. Of course, his winning mentality and unselfishness were qualities that stood above any box score number.
Just as Watson was important for Few and the Bulldogs' success, Few instilled the confidence Watson needed to bounce back from an injury early in his career and flourish into the all-around player he's grown into.
"Something that I appreciate from coach Few is how hard he pushes people," Watson said on Gonzaga Nation. "He pushed me for five years. He never wanted me to be complacent or relaxed, even throughout my senior year and that's something I don't want. I don't want to be relaxed going into practice, taking plays off. He's always pushed me. Always wanted me to do better."
Watson spoke about his relationship with Few and much more on a new Gonzaga Nation episode with former All-American Dan Dickau.
