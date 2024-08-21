2024 Battle 4 Atlantis bracket: Gonzaga faces West Virginia, could see Arizona in title game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Nov. 27 in the first of three games at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.
The bracket for the 8-team event over the Thanksgiving holiday that was revealed Wednesday morning sets up a matchup against either Indiana or Louisville in the second game on Nov. 28. On the other side, Arizona takes on Davidson while Providence and Oklahoma battle.
Here’s the complete 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis schedule.
Nov. 27 – Quarterfinals
9 a.m. PST — Louisville vs. Indiana (Game 1)
11:30 a.m. PST — West Virginia vs. Gonzaga (Game 2)
2 p.m. PST — Oklahoma vs. Providence (Game 3)
4:30 p.m. PST — Davidson vs. Arizona (Game 4)
Nov. 28 – Semifinals
Noon ET – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
2:30 p.m. ET – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (consolation bracket)
5 p.m. ET – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
7:30 p.m. ET – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser (consolation bracket)
Nov. 29 – Championship
11 a.m. ET – Seventh-Place Game
3 p.m. ET – Third-Place Game
5:30 p.m. ET – Championship Game
The Mountaineers, ranked No. 83 in Bart Torvik’s 2024-25 projections, head into their first season under new head coach Darian DeVries, who helped guide Drake to the NCAA Tournament in three of the past four seasons. His son, Tucker DeVries, is set to join him down in Morgantown, West Virginia, for his senior season. Tucker, the No. 15-ranked transfer on EvanMiya.com, was twice named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year and put up 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season.
West Virginia also landed sophomore guard Sencire Harris (Illinois) and junior Javon Small (Oklahoma State). Former Washington State point guard Joseph Yesufu is also part of the Mountaineers’ incoming transfer portal class that ranks 17th in the country on EvanMiya.com.
Gonzaga has won the last five matchups against West Virginia, including the last time the two schools met in Indianapolis, Indiana, during the 2020-21 season, when the Bulldogs prevailed 87-82 behind 21 points from Joel Ayayi.
Both of Gonzaga’s potential second-round opponents made drastic changes this offseason as well. The Hoosiers look like an NCAA Tournament-caliber team on paper after coach Mike Woodson brought in Myles Rice (Washington State), Kanaan Carlyle (Stanford) and Luke Goode (Illinois) to mix with three of the top four scorers from last season. Ranked No. 31 on Torvik, Indiana returned the reigning Big Ten Rookie of the Year in Mackenzie Mgbako and 6-foot-5 senior Trey Galloway.
Woodson also brought in former Gonzaga and Arizona big man Oumar Ballo to hold down the frontcourt.
Louisville is expected to be relevant once again under new coach Pat Kelsey, who brought in a transfer portal class that ranks second in the nation behind only Saint John’s. Wisconsin transfer Chucky Hepburn, a 6-foot-2 senior, was Big Ten All-Defense last season and No. 21 on EvanMiya.com’s rankings. Koren Johnson (Washington), Aly Khalifa (BYU) and J’Vonne Hadley (Colorado) also headline the list of newcomers.
Of course, the storyline to follow will be the potential matchup between Mark Few and his old assistant Tommy Lloyd in the Battle 4 Atlantis title game. The Wildcats appear ready to compete for the Big 12 title after they returned All-American guard Caleb Love, rising junior Jaden Bradley, sophomore KJ Lewis and 7-foot-2 center Motiejus Krivas. Lloyd lost some big names in the transfer portal, namely Kylan Boswell and Ballo, but he brought in two proven scorers at the mid-major level in Anthony Dell’Orso (Campbell) and Trey Townsend (Oakland).
Should the Zags and Wildcats handle their business in their first two games, a potential top-25 matchup between West Coast powers would mark the first head-to-head meeting between Few and Lloyd.