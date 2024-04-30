NBA Draft: Gonzaga's Michael Ajayi one of 195 early entry candidates
The NBA announced that 195 players have filed as early entry candidates for the 2024 NBA Draft. Among those, Michael Ajayi was the only entry from the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Ajayi, a 6-foot-7 wing from Kent, Washington, earned All-WCC first team honors this past season after averaging 17.2 points and 9.9 rebounds with the Pepperdine Waves. He shot 46.7% from the field and 47.0% from 3-point range.
Shortly after he announced his transfer to Gonzaga, Ajayi entered his name into the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Most NBA mock drafts from reputable sources don’t predict Ajayi will be one of the 58 players chosen in June’s draft, in which he has until May 29 to withdraw his name from consideration in order to maintain his eligibility, per NCAA rules. Ajayi could still participate in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago from May 12-19 if he receives an invite.
Fifth-year senior Anton Watson wasn’t listed in the early entry candidates pool because his college eligibility is exhausted, so he’s already granted NBA Draft status by the league. Watson is expected to go through pre-draft workouts and potentially receive an invite to the draft combine. Around this time a year ago, the Spokane native was participating in the NBA G League draft combine before returning to Gonzaga for his fifth season.
Here is the full list of early entry NBA Draft candidates:
Ajayi wasn’t the only player from the West Coast Conference to declare for the draft as an early entry.
Santa Clara’s Adama Bal, who played two seasons at Arizona before transferring last offseason, declared for the draft earlier this month while maintaining his college eligibility. The 6-foot-7 guard from France was All-WCC first team with the Broncos, averaging 14.4 points and 3.1 assists in 30 games (all starts) as a junior. Bal had NBA buzz during his time with the Wildcats, but since then he’s viewed as a potential second-round pick in 2024.
A player whose draft stock rose after transferring into the WCC was San Francisco’s Jonathan Mogbo, who retained his eligibility as well while entering the NBA Draft. The 6-foot-8 forward from Missouri State emerged as a potential pro prospect after putting up 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds with the Dons. Mogbo isn’t featured in some mock drafts, though his size and skillset as a versatile, athletic big could entice an NBA general manager to take a chance in the draft.
Portland freshman standout Tyler Harris also declared for the draft while entering his name into the transfer portal. The 6-foot-8 wing averaged 12.2 points and 7.3 rebounds this past season.
Some notable players left off the early entry list include North Carolina guard RJ Davis, Arizona guard Caleb Love, Wake Forest guard Hunter Wallis and former Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner.
The exclusion of some players could be because of an error, which has happened in previous years. Sallis’ representatives have shared on social media that the former Gonzaga guard will go through the draft process. He’ll have until May 29 to officially decide.
Players had until April 27 to file for the NBA’s early entry deadline. Those who did while maintaining their college eligibility have until May 29th to decide whether they’re heading back to college or remaining in the draft.