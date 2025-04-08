2026 NCAA Tournament championship betting odds: What are Gonzaga's odds to win the title?
A champion has been crowned for the 2024-25 college basketball season, and that means sportsbooks across the country have already moved on to next April.
Though it might seem too soon to deem next season's contenders and pretenders — there's over 1,900 players in the transfer portal and more coaching changes to come over the next few months — the odds for the 2026 NCAA Tournament have already been released, setting the market to place bets on the teams with the best chances of going to the Final Four in Indianapolis.
Needless to say, a lot will change between now and the 2026 national championship game, but for now, here's a look at the teams with the best odds to cut down the nets.
The favorite to win the 2026 men's basketball championship
Despite losing the reigning National Player of the Year, who's destined to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Duke Blue Devils are currently the favorites to win the 2026 national championship at +1000 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. While Cooper Flagg and a handful of his teammates are set to go pro, Jon Scheyer will be bringing in the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country, headlined by five-stars Cameron Boozer and Shelton Henderson. The Houston Cougars, who bring in the No. 2-ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports, have the second-best odds of winning the title at +1200 odds.
What are Gonzaga's odds to win the national championship?
Mark Few and the coaching staff have work to do this offseason after four rotational players from last season's squad exhausted their eligibility and two more left via the transfer portal. With that in mind, the Gonzaga Bulldogs currently sit at +3000 odds to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament, according to FanDuel, tying them with the Iowa State Cyclones, Tennessee Volunteers and UCLA Bruins among the 20 teams with the best odds to cut down the nets.
While the Zags might not be considered among the heavy favorites at this point, it's worth noting that the Florida Gators entered this past season with +6000 odds before they went on to win the national championship, illustrating how offseason predictions can be pointless in some regard. The UConn Huskies won the first of their back-to-back titles while listed at +8000 odds in the 2022-23 season, which came nearly a decade after they won the 2014 title with +6500 preseason odds. Teams that aren't considered the early betting favorites now can at least hang on to the fact that no preseason favorite has won the national championship since the North Carolina Tar Heels pulled off that feat in the 2008-09 season.
Betting odds for 2026 men's national championship
According to FanDuel Sportsbook
- Duke Blue Devils: +1000
- Houston Cougars: +1200
- Louisville Cardinals: +1400
- Purdue Boilermakers: +1400
- Kentucky Wildcats: +1600
- BYU Cougars: +1600
- Arkansas Razorbacks: +1800
- Kansas Jayhawks: +1800
- Auburn Tigers: +1800
- UConn Huskies: +1800
- Alabama Crimson Tide: +1800
- Florida Gators: +2500
- Texas Tech Red Raiders: +2500
- Michigan Wolverines: +2500
- St. John's Red Storm: +2500
- UCLA Bruins: +3000
- Tennessee Volunteers: +3000
- Iowa State Cyclones: +3000
- Gonzaga Bulldogs: +3000
- Arizona Wildcats: +3500
- Michigan State Spartans: +3500
- Indiana Hoosiers: +5000
- North Carolina Tar Heels: +5000
- Creighton Bluejays: +5000
- Baylor Bears: +5000
