3 things to watch as Gonzaga looks to extend win streak at Portland

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will look for their 16th consecutive win on Wednesday as they travel down to Portland to take on Shantay Legans and the Pilots for the first of two conference matchups.

Gonzaga (22-1, 10-0) has beaten UP 20 straight times dating back to 2014, and is heavily favored to do so again on Wednesday.

Portland (10-14, 3-8) is currently on a three-game losing streak, which includes a 30-point loss at Washington State and a 23-point defeat in Stockton against Pacific. Legans' club has some talent - including Australian freshman Joel Foxwell, who leads the conference with 6.8 assists per game - but they have struggled to score consistently and have had injury issues plaguing them throughout the year.

Graham Ike returned from a three-game absence on Saturday, hanging 30 on the Saint Mary's Gaels, and all indications are that he will play Wednesday against the Pilots.

Ike's playing time, Gonzaga's struggles from the perimeter, and the longstanding history of Zag fans packing the Chiles Center make up our three things to watch as Gonzaga looks for an 11-0 start in league play:

1. How much does Graham Ike play?

Ike was on the floor for all but three minutes on Saturday against Saint Mary's, which almost certainly wasn't the game plan going in but rather a response to the size and physicality of the Gaels.

Ike was spectacular in his 30-point performance, coming off a three-game absence due to ankle soreness, but in the interest of preservation, it's advantageous for the Zags to play him far, far less on Wednesday against a much smaller - and frankly less talented - Portland squad.

There's no reason Ike should play in the final 10ish minutes of this game, assuming Gonzaga is up 15+ points, especially since his injury flared up in the final two minutes of a 21-point win against Washington State two weeks ago.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15). | Photo by Erik Smith

If Gonzaga can limit Ike to 20-25 minutes, it will keep him fresh and available for Saturday's afternoon matchup against Oregon State in Corvallis. Does that mean Ismaila Diagne suits up for the other 15-20 minutes at center? Or do the Zags bring back the small-ball lineup featuring 6'7 Jalen Warley at the five?

This is certainly an opponent Gonzaga could get away with tossing the small lineup out there, considering UP is 255th in rebounds per game, and it's not a bad idea to keep this lineup in the rotation as it could provide valuable depth as a change of pace in certain NCAA Tournament matchups.

2. Can Gonzaga's shooters get back on track?

The past few weeks have not been kind to Gonzaga's two-volume shooters, Adam Miller and Steele Venters. Miller is in the midst of a 4-23 (17.4%) shooting slump over his past four games, while Venters has gone just 3-11 (27.2%) over his last five.

The loss of Braden Huff and the temporary absence of Graham Ike forced the Zags to play small-ball, with more dribble drive and isolation scoring in the offense. That was a negative for the shooters, who rely on the inside-out game to get open looks.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Adam Miller (23). | Photo by Erik Smith

Fortunately, reinforcements may be on the way in the form of UP's defense. The Pilots allow opponents to shoot 36% from three this year - which ranks 315th in CBB - and give a whopping 10 made threes per game, the ninth most in the country.

While Gonzaga could deploy the small ball lineup at times on Wednesday, the presence of Ike and Portland's subpar defense could result in a strong shooting performance by Gonzaga, who have not made more than six threes in a game since Dec. 30 at San Diego. If it also gets either Venters or Miller back on track, that's a great sign of things to come as March draws near.

3. How do Gonzaga fans send off the Chiles Center?

Gonzaga will play at the Chiles Center - Portland's home for the past 42 years - for the final time on Wednesday. With the Zags moving to the Pac-12 in 2026-27, it is extremely unlikely a non-conference road game against the Pilots is in the cards anytime soon.

The Chiles Center has long served as a 'home away from home' for Gonzaga fans hoping to see their team in person. With sporadic games in Seattle and tickets in Spokane very difficult to come by, the games in Portland were often packed to the brim with red and blue.

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few. | Photo by Erik Smith

However, that has dipped in recent years, thanks in part to the arrival of Oregon State and Washington State in the WCC last year, and consistent non-conference games in Seattle. This year, the Zags have already played once in Portland, twice in Seattle, once in Pullman, and will play in Corvallis on Saturday.

The plethora of options - combined with the lack of appeal for Portland as an opponent - could make this a relatively quiet crowd for the final showdown between these two teams on the bluff.

Tip is slated for 7:00 PM PT on Wednesday, and for those at home, the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

