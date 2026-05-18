3 WCC guards Gonzaga could target in the transfer portal

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have five open roster spots, with at least two expected to go to guards who can compete alongside Mario Saint-Supery and Isiah Harwell for a rotation spot as the team joins the Pac-12 in 2026-27.

The loss of German guard Jack Kayil, who intends to stay in the NBA draft rather than come to Spokane, puts Gonzaga in need of a high-scoring guard to challenge Harwell for the starting role next to Saint-Supery and sophomore forward Davis Fogle.

Kayil was also expected to serve as Gonzaga's backup point guard, which is why the team could target two players to fill those roles separately next year.

While the transfer portal is drying up, there are still quite a few guards that make sense for the Zags to target next season, including a few from the West Coast Conference.

Below is a look at three WCC guards Gonzaga should consider adding to the roster for the 2026-27 campaign:

1. Veniamin Abosi - San Francisco Dons

Jan 24, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; San Francisco Dons forward Veniamin Abosi (14) | James Snook-Imagn Images

Abosi is a 6'6 wing from Greece who played at Olympiacos before coming stateside to join Chris Gerlufsen and San Francisco as a freshman in 2024-25. He served as a role player for two years at USF, but showed strong outside shooting as a sophomore - hitting 40.4% of his 2.2 attempts per game this past year, while averaging 5.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.6 minutes per game.

With good positional size, two years of college experience, and a successful season shooting the rock, Abosi would be a solid depth addition for Gonzaga as the eighth or ninth man in the rotation who can come in, space the floor, and rebound his position.

2. Kajus Kublickas - Pacific Tigers

Dec 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Pacific Tigers guard Kajus Kublickas (9) | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Gonzaga's loss of Jack Kayil means the team not only needs more scoring and outside shooting, they need a true backup point guard to replace Braeden Smith.

Enter Kajus Kublickas, who won a national championship at Florida in 2024-25 before transferring and spending last year at Pacific. The 6'2 Lithuanian started nine of 30 games for the Tigers, playing 20.1 minutes and averaging 5.6 points with 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Kublickas' 26.7% assist rate was eighth in the WCC, and he looked the part of an excellent facilitator who can take great care of the basketball, seamlessly sliding into coach Few's high-octane offense.

The three-point shooting (27.8%) leaves plenty to be desired, but if Gonzaga can add a high-scoring, good shooting perimeter player alongside Kublickas, it would give them a very balanced backcourt rotation heading into 2026-27.

3. Jan Vide - LMU Lions

LMU Lions guard Jan Vide (7) | Luis Torres/For El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vide was a former target of Mark Few's out of Slovenia, before he ultimately committed to UCLA for his freshman year in 2023-24. Mick Cronin hardly let him off the bench, however, as the 6'6 guard posted 1.9 points in 7.3 minutes per game before hitting the portal and landing at LMU.

In his first year with the Lions, Vide averaged 6.3 points and 2.4 assists in 19.3 minutes per game. He broke out as a junior this past season, starting all 27 games he played and averaging 12.1 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds in 28.7 minutes, while shooting 46.9% on twos, 75.3% from the line and 32.3% from three.

Vide is a jumbo point guard, capable of facilitating the offense at a high level, as evidenced by his stellar assist-to-turnover ratio throughout his career. His lack of outside shooting certainly puts a damper on his fit at Gonzaga, as the junior is just 14-43 (32.6%) in his career, averaging 0.5 attempts per game.

Still, as a backup point guard and secondary creator, Vide would offer strong playmaking skills and an ability to get to the free-throw line, which are two areas Gonzaga needs to grow on this roster before the season begins.