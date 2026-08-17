4 Gonzaga greats who could join Mark Few, John Stockton in the Hall of Fame

Mark Few became the second Gonzaga Bulldog enshrined in Springfield at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, with former point guard John Stockton helping present Few to the class of 2026 on Saturday.

Few's stamp on Gonzaga basketball is nearly impossible to fully articulate. He took over as head coach in 1999 and promptly turned the program into a national powerhouse, making the NCAA Tournament 27 straight times and twice going to the national championship - one of the most remarkable stories in the history of college basketball.

Now that Few has taken his rightful place next to Stockton in Springfield, what other Zag alumnus could be enshrined in the future? We take a look at four candidates who could someday join those two in the Hall of Fame:

Courtney Vandersloot, PG, Chicago Sky

Mar 21, 2011; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Courtney Vandersloot (21) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Easily the most likely option to join Stockton and Few in the Hall of Fame, Vandersloot starred at Gonzaga from 2007-2011, earning All-American honors as a senior, where she averaged 19.8 points, 10.2 assists, and 3.2 steals while leading the Zags to their first-ever Elite Eight appearance.

The superstar guard went No. 3 overall to the Chicago Sky in the 2011 WNBA draft, and proceeded to make her first of five All-Star games as a rookie, catapulting an incredible career that is still going after she returned from ACL surgery to play this season at age 37.

Sloot is currently second in WNBA history in assists, having led the league a whopping seven times. She's a five-time All-Star, five-time All-WNBA nominee, and two-time WNBA champion after leading Chicago to a title in 2021 and picking up another one in New York in 2023.

As one of the best passing guards in league history, Sloot is a near lock to make the Naismith Hall of Fame when she's done playing - and could even be a first ballot inductee.

Chet Holmgren, C/PF, Oklahoma City Thunder

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Georgia State Panthers guard Kane Williams (12) defends against Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) | USA TODAY Sports

It's way, way too early to make an assumption one way or another about Holmgren, but the track record for guys who make the All-Star team and earn All-NBA honors at age 23 is pretty darn good.

Staying healthy will, of course, be the biggest barrier for Holmgren and the HOF, but he's proven entirely capable of playing at that level when he's on the floor. Through 183 regular-season games across three seasons, Holmgren is averaging 16.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. He was All-NBA Third Team last year and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama also outplayed Holmgren in the NBA Playoffs last year, which hurt his reputation, but Chet did help lead the Thunder to a championship as a 22-year-old in 2025.

There's a long, long way to go, but right now Holmgren has as good a chance as any of coach Few's former players to join him in Springfield.

Domantas Sabonis, C/PF, Sacramento Kings

Gonzaga coach Mark Few and former Bulldog Domantas Sabonis pose for a photo following Thursday's dedication ceremony for the Sabonis Family Strength & Conditioning Center. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Sabonis, like Holmgren, must stay healthy in order to have any chance at joining Few and his father Arvydas in the Naismith Hall of Fame someday.

The big man turned 30 back in May, and while he has been outstanding in his 10-year NBA career, he still has work to do to get on the HOF radar before he retires.

A three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA third-teamer, Sabonis led the NBA in rebounds for three straight years from 2022-2025, putting up incredible averages of 19.2 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in that stretch.

However, Sabonis only played 19 games last year due to back and knee injuries, and unless he can get back to playing at an All-NBA level for at least a few more years, his case for the HOF will likely fall a little short.

Tommy Lloyd, Head Coach, Arizona Wildcats

Feb 8, 2020; Moraga, California, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few and assistant coach Tommy Lloyd look on during the first half against the Saint Mary's Gaels at McKeon Pavilion. | USA TODAY Sports

After 20 years as coach Few's top assistant coach, Lloyd moved on and took the head coaching job at Arizona in 2021 - much to the chagrin of many prominent Wildcats alumni.

Those former players have eaten their words, as Lloyd has gone an unbelievable 148-36 (80.4%) in his first five seasons, winning Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2022 and Big 12 Coach of the Year last year, when he took the 'Cats to the Final Four.

There is still a long, long way to go before Lloyd can be considered a Hall of Fame coach, but he's more than on the right track as of now - and what a story it would make if he ends up coaching well enough to join his mentor in Springfield.