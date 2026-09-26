Former Gonzaga star Drew Timme lands with new NBA team ahead of training camp

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs star forward Drew Timme will join his third NBA team this upcoming season, agreeing to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

Timme will compete for a roster spot during Minnesota's training camp, which begins Tuesday, Sep. 29. The big man was signed alongside former Miami and Baylor forward Norchad Omier and Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves, as teams start to finalize their training camp rosters.

Timme joins Malachi Smith (Toronto Raptors) and Graham Ike (Golden State Warriors) in signing contracts this past week. Smith and Ike both signed two-way deals, while Timme is vying for a two-way or standard NBA contract.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Drew Timme have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Timme will compete for a spot in training camp. The former Gonzaga star has averaged 5.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in two NBA seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers. pic.twitter.com/XuL0IMRGXw — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 26, 2026

Drew Timme is still fighting for his NBA breakthrough

A three-time All-American and Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer, Timme went undrafted in 2023 and spent his first professional season entirely in the G-League.

He finally made his NBA debut in 2024-25 with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 28.2 minutes across nine games at the end of the season.

Apr 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Drew Timme (26) brings the ball up court against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at Barclays Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That led Timme to Los Angeles, where he split time last year between the NBA and G-League. In 27 NBA games with the Lakers, Timme averaged 3.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while shooting 65.9% on twos and 44% from three.

What Drew Timme's path to a Timberwolves roster spot looks like

The T-Wolves have Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels locked in as the starting frontcourt, with quality depth options Jonathan Kuminga, Joan Beringer, and Rocco Zikarsky.

Timme will battle Omier for a two-way contract, potentially against Enrique Freeman - a former Akron power forward who played four games with Minnesota last year and is on a two-way deal.

Timme is looking to become the third former Zag to play for the Timberwolves, after big man Ronny Turiaf and guard Richie Frahm.

Drew Timme joins a growing list of Gonzaga players in the NBA

The former All-American is one of 11 Gonzaga alumni expected to play in the NBA this upcoming season, alongside Zach Collins (Chicago), Rui Hachimura (LA Clippers), Chet Holmgren (OKC), Graham Ike (Golden State), Corey Kispert (Atlanta), Andrew Nembhard (Indiana), Ryan Nembhard (Charlotte), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento), Malachi Smith (Toronto), Julian Strawther (Denver), and Jalen Suggs (Orlando).

Mar 25, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) reacts with head coach Mark Few. | USA TODAY Sports

Kelly Olynyk remains unsigned after wrapping up his 13th NBA season last year with San Antonio, while Anton Watson (Lakers) and David Stockton (Suns) will both play in the G League.

Additionally, Jalen Warley has an Exhibit 10 deal with the Indiana Pacers after playing for them in summer league, while Tyon Grant-Foster remains unsigned after playing with San Antonio.