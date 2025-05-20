4-star 2026 recruit added to Gonzaga's recruiting board
The Gonzaga men's basketball staff turned its attention to the recruiting trails this past weekend with the transfer portal in a brief cool-off stage.
The Bulldogs don't have a commit beyond their 2025 class, but they've made progress in recent weeks with a couple of star-studded recruits in the class of 2026, including Sam Funches and Tyran Stokes.
During a pivotal weekend on the recruiting calendar, members of Gonzaga's staff flocked to the biggest AAU circuits in the country to get a closer look at some of the top-end high school players in next year's graduating class.
Some of the Bulldogs' staff were reportedly in Memphis to watch class of 2026 recruit Kohl Rosario compete in the Nike EYBL Circuit. Kentucky, Michigan, Oregon, BYU and Baylor were among the schools in attendance as well, according to a report from HS Top Recruits.
Who is Kohl Rosario?
Rosario is a 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard who attends Moravian Prep in Hudson, North Carolina. He's ranked by 247Sports Composite as a four-star and the No. 14 shooting guard in the class of 2026. Rosario is also the No. 3-ranked player from North Carolina and the No. 97-ranked recruit in the class overall.
Rosario suited up with the YNG Dreamers of the Overtime Elite League this past season, proving he can compete against high-level competition. The 18-year-old put up 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 27.0% from 3-point range in 18 appearances.
Rosario, who's set to compete in Abu Dhabi with the Adidas NextGen Euroleague in a few days, recently told 247Sports that he's thinking of scheduling visits with Baylor, Tennessee and Oregon in the future. He also holds offers from BYU, Cincinnati, Villanova and Texas A&M.
Gonzaga's 2026 recruiting class outlook
While the Zags don't have a commit in the 2026 class, they've been able to make headway with Stokes and Funches recently.
Stokes told ESPN's Paul Biancardi earlier this month that he plans on visiting Gonzaga before making his college decision. The Notre Dame High School (California) product recently canceled a visit with Kentucky after going on one with Kansas in April.
Funches, the No. 3-ranked center in the class according to 247Sports Composite, told Athlon Sports that he's looking at arranging a visit for either June 27-29 or the weekend of Kraziness in the Kennel (presumably set for Oct. 4).
This past weekend was a big one for college coaches and high school prospects alike, as it served as the only evaluation period on the NCAA recruiting calendar for NCAA-certified events until next month. From May 21 through June 1, it won't be permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts or host recruits for on-campus visits.