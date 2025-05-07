Top-ranked 2026 recruit plans to visit Gonzaga
Like so many other star-studded basketball recruits, Tyran Stokes has quite a busy summer lined up for himself.
Those plans don't involve any domestic tournaments, but they do include an international campaign alongside some of the other top high school players in the country. Stokes has made it clear he won't be participating in AAU basketball this summer, and intends to try out for the 2025 USA Basketball U19 men's national team, which will compete at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland in June.
Should Stokes — considered by credible recruiting databases as the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2026 — earn a spot on Tommy Lloyd's roster, his own recruiting process might have to take a backseat to his Team USA obligations. He's been on one visit so far and has another lined up for the near future, though only time will tell how Stokes juggles his priorities over the coming months.
Regardless, it appears a trip to Spokane is on the table for Stokes, according to ESPN's Paul Biancardi. Stokes plans on visiting Gonzaga, as well as Oregon and Arkansas, per Biancardi. He's already visited Kansas and will be in Lexington, Kentucky, on a visit with the Wildcats from May 15-17.
A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Stokes is ranked by 247Sports and ESPN as the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2026. He attends Notre Dame High School (California) — the alma mater of former top-35 recruit and ex-Gonzaga wing, Dusty Stromer — and has already assembled an impressive grassroots track record heading into his senior year.
As one of the biggest risers in the 2026 class, Stokes holds nearly 20 Division-I scholarship offers, according to 247Sports. He's received offers from both hometown schools, Kentucky and Louisville, as well as from Alabama, Auburn, Houston, Michigan, North Carolina and UCLA, among others.
As such, the race to land the five-star recruit should heat up over the next year. Stokes will be spending a lot of time with Lloyd, Arizona's head coach and the leader of the U19 squad, as well as his assistants Grant McCasland (Texas Tech) and Micah Shrewsberry (Notre Dame), during their quest to bring home the gold. The World Cup experience could have an impact on his recruitment, but for now, Kentucky, Kansas and Louisville appear to be out in front.
Stokes put up 21 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game, leading Notre Dame to the Southern Section Open Division Final this past season. His frame suggests he's ready to compete against the top competition Division-I has to offer, while his budding abilities as a playmaker make him quite a versatile threat on the perimeter. The athleticism and power Stokes plays with have been evident since he was an underclassmen.
Gonzaga has landed a No. 1-ranked recruit once before — Chet Holmgren committed to the Bulldogs as the top-ranked prospect in the class of 2021. The Zags' 2025 recruiting class consists of four-star recruit Davis Fogle and three-star center recruit Parker Jefferson.
The FIBA U19 World Cup is from June 28-July 6 and will played in Lausanne, Switzerland.