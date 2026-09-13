4-star Gene Roebuck sets date for second Gonzaga visit

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have one commitment thus far in the 2027 recruiting class, but they have their sights set on multiple high-level players who fit perfectly next to 5-star guard Dooney Johnson.

One of those players, Gene Roebuck, made a visit to Spokane last year and is set to come back for Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 3, per a report from Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports.

Roebuck will also visit Washington on Sep. 12 and Cal on Sep. 25, and the 4-star wing has not ruled out taking visits to TCU and USC either.

𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: Gene Roebuck, the No. 46 overall recruit in the national 2027 class, tells @247Sports he has scheduled three fall official visits.



TCU and USC also remain in the mix for potential visit dates.



𝐕𝐈𝐏 https://t.co/HFe5RPmOx3 pic.twitter.com/DQd0JkyxDg — Brandon Jenkins (@BJenkins247) September 11, 2026

UCLA, Baylor, Virginia, and Cincinnati are among the other schools that have offered the California native, but it sounds like he's narrowed his search to these five programs - and getting a second visit is certainly a good sign for the Zags, who rarely miss when bringing recruits to Kraziness.

Who is Gene Roebuck?

Recruit Gene Roebuck (right). | Photo by Erik Smith

Roebuck is a 6'5 wing from La Mirada, CA who moved inside the top 50 of the 2027 class at Rivals (44) and 247Sports (46), although he's still down at No. 71 on ESPN.

A prolific scorer throughout his high school career, Roebuck turned heads this summer playing for Dream Vision on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, averaging 19.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 17 games played, while shooting an excellent 42.5% from three. His 37 made threes ranked 14th out of nearly 500 players on the circuit, and if he can reliably hit outside shots at the next level he'll immediately have a spot thanks to his positional size and strength.

He does have turnover issues - averaging 3.0 per game this summer - and needs to improve his off-ball movement and overall defense, but the upside is extremely high for Roebuck, who has been on Gonzaga's radar for well over a year now.

Trio of 2027 targets for Gonzaga

Team Herro Dooney Johnson (1) dribbles during the Florida Rebels and Team Herro semifinal basketball game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Zags are strongly connected to two high-level recruits in the 2027 class, looking to add to a group that already includes Dooney Johnson - who recently came in at No. 11 in the updated class rankings at Rivals.

Roebuck is joined by Jalen Davis, a 5-star guard from Bremerton, WA. The 6'3 combo guard is set to visit Nov. 7 for Gonzaga's home opener against New Mexico State, one of five visits on Davis' calendar along with North Carolina, Stanford, Iowa, and UCLA.

An elite scorer and playmaker who led Bremerton to a state title last year, Davis has long been a target of coach Few's and it's not hard to see why.

So far, it's just Johnson signed up to play at Gonzaga in 2027-28, but a pair of visits this fall could give the program one of its strongest all-time recruiting classes if both Davis and Roebuck decide to take their talent to Spokane.